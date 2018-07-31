Nick Rodriguez, Bobby Honeyman and Connor Kopach had three hits each as Everett won 12-6 at Salem-Keizer in a Northwest League game.

Nick Rodriguez went 3 for 5 and drove in four runs to help the Everett AquaSox rout Salem-Keizer 12-6 in a Northwest League game Tuesday.

Bobby Honeyman and Connor Kopach added three hits each for Everett.

Note

• Four Everett players will be on the Northwest League All-Star team that faces a Pioneer Baseball League squad Tuesday in Grand Junction, Colo.

The AquaSox All-Stars are pitchers Jheyson Caraballo and Michael Plassmeyer, outfielder Josh Stowers and infielder Kopach.