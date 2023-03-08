Mariners 2, Dodgers 2 at Camelback Ranch

Notable

With two outs and the Mariners clinging to a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, right-hander Devin Sweet gave up a triple to Drew Avans that hit off the wall in right-center, allowing Jahmai Jones to score from first base and tie the game. Sweet came back to get Hunter Feduccia to ground out to first to end the game in a tie.

Pitching dominated the first seven innings as neither team was able to scratch out a run. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two batters. Fellow former first-round pick Emerson Hancock followed with two scoreless innings, working around a hit and two walks. The Marines got scoreless frames from Trevor Gott and Penn Murfee.

The Dodgers broke the scoreless tie scoring a run off Taylor Dollard in the bottom of the eighth. The Mariners answered with two runs in the top of the ninth.

Player of the game

The Mariners were on the verge of being shut out 1-0 by the Dodgers. With two outs and Leo Rivas on first base in the top of the ninth, Alberto Rodriguez found himself in a 2-2 count vs. right-hander Tyler Cyr. Having already hit a long ball just to the right of the right-field foul pole, Rodriguez was simply trying to avoid being the last out of the game. He crushed a mistake fastball from Cyr, sending a drive over the wall in right-center for what initially seemed like a two-run homer and a 2-1 lead. The umpires stopped Rodriguez at third base. They had a meeting and decided it was a home run. Replays showed the ball making contact with the fence above the wall in right field, which manager Scott Servais said is a home run if it hits it.

Besides his go-ahead blast, Rodriguez made a pretty running catch over his shoulder in right field to end the seventh inning.

Acquired in a trade that sent Taijuan Walker to the Blue Jays in 2020, Rodriguez tore up the Low-A Cal League in 2021. But his 2022 season was somewhat disappointing. He posted a .261/.336/.396 slash line with High-A Everett with 28 doubles, 10 homers, 46 RBI, 50 walks and 138 strikeouts. Questions about his conditioning and attitude arose during the season.

Rodriguez was designated for assignment this offseason when the Mariners needed his spot on the 40-man roster. He went unclaimed on waivers and was outrighted to the Mariners minor league system.

Quotable

“Alberto Rodriguez has had a nice spring. He’s gotten a couple of big hits late in games, which is good for him and good for his confidence. He’s got some sock in the bat. He’s not afraid. He’s gonna let it rip when he’s up there and he had a really good at-bat. It’s a big home run, good for him. You know those at-bats, even though this spring training games, are huge for young players gaining confidence at this level.” — Servais

On tap

The Mariners will have a unique opponent Thursday at Peoria Stadium. They will host the team representing Canada in the World Baseball Classic. Lefty Marco Gonzales will make his third start of the spring for the Mariners with right-handers Prelander Berroa, Paul Sewald, Chris Clarke, J.B. Bukauskas, Taylor Williams and lefties Tommy Milone and Justus Sheffield all scheduled to pitch.

Canada will start lefty Rob Zastryzny. The 31-year-old made five relief appearances for the Angels in 2023. Also scheduled to pitch are lefty Andrew Albers, who pitched for the Mariners in 2019, and right-hander Phillippe Aumont, who was the Mariners’ first-round pick in 2007. Mariners reliever Matt Brash won’t pitch against his teammates. He pitched on Wednesday for Canada.

The game will not be televised. A live radio broadcast will be on mariners.com or the MLB app.

