In the 11th inning, Eugenio Suarez finally saw the pitch he wanted. He’d been waiting for the slider from former Seattle reliever Sergio Romo, and when he saw it over the middle, he was ready.

Suarez had hit 206 home runs during his career before that point, but the 207th on Friday night marked his first walk-off homer, one that extended the Mariners win streak to a season-high six games and pushed them over .500 on the season for the first time since May 2 (they were 12-11).

As Suarez rounded the bases, giving the Mariners a 5-2 win over Toronto, he pointed at the sky. Before the game, Suarez told his wife that if he hit a home run during Friday’s game, it would be dedicated to her. That gesture was his dedication.

“That was exciting,” Suarez said. “That was very special… so to do something for her, my daughter, my family, was very exciting.”

At T-Mobile Park, the Mariners (43-42) started out strong, with six hits across the first three innings, but managed just one over the next six as their offense hit a wall. In the end, that didn’t matter after Suarez hit his long-ball well over the left field wall. A night after rolling past Toronto in an 8-3 victory, the Mariners used seven different pitchers to hold the Blue Jays at bay after an early spurt of offense.

With a win, the Mariners have now won 14 of their last 17 games.Exactly a month ago, the Mariners were five games under .500. That worsened to 10 games by June 19, but strong pitching and timely hitting — despite the absence of many key big-hitters — paved the way for the Mariners to get back to .500 on Thursday night.

“It’s a different part of our team picking us up every night,” manager Scott Servais said. “A few weeks ago, everybody was ready to run us out of town, but baseball is a long, long season and you’ve got to keep grinding through it, and our guys have.”

Seattle lost two of three games to Toronto in mid-May, but have won the first two in this series.

It was an odd start for the Mariners offense Friday. Julio Rodriguez sent a ball deep to center field on Ross Stripling’s second pitch of the game, but stumbled and lost his footing just a couple feet short of third base. He tried to crawl over to the base, but was tagged out.

Servais said he couldn’t help but laugh, knowing the moment would be on Rodriguez’s blooper reel for years to come.

Rodriguez gave the Mariners the lead two innings later, though.

After Dylan Moore banged an RBI double off the left field wall to score Suarez in the second inning and tie the score, Rodriguez scored the go-ahead run in the third inning on a double from J.P. Crawford.

Soon after on defense, Rodriguez fielded a ball at center field and unleashed an on-the-money 99.6 mile per hour throw to Suarez which forced a runner out at third base. Suarez, who was down on the ground after a collision with the base runner but soon got up, said it’s the best throw Rodriguez has made all year.

“What a throw,” Servais said. “I [went] out there and I said ‘Eugenio, how’d you catch that ball?’ He said ‘I don’t know, it went right in my glove.’”

As the game wore on, Seattle’s offense went quiet. The sixth inning featured three outs in quick succession — Suarez hit a pop fly, Adam Frazier grounded out and Moore hit a pop fly foul ball.

The Mariners tried bringing in catcher Cal Raleigh for a change of pace, and though he showed his power when he fouled a ball off the upper deck of the stands in the seventh inning, he had one strikeout and one flyout.

Ty France threw his bat in frustration after a flyout in the eighth, and so did Carlos Santana after a ground-out.

There was a glimmer of hope in the 10th when JP Crawford drove one into left field, but Abraham Toro was tagged out well before he reached home plate to end the inning.

On the other hand, the Blue Jays’ were effective early, but cooled off as well. From the first pitch of the game, when Moore tried to follow a ball back to the warning track but lost it at the last moment, resulting in a double, Toronto threatened. Many hits were followed by “Let’s go Blue Jays” chants echoing around T-Mobile Park, ones that couldn’t be drowned out by the Mariners’ fans’ booing.

Later in the night, that offense turned into a routine Mariners’ double-play to end the seventh inning.

Toronto gave the Mariners a scare in the 11th inning with a runner on third and two outs, but George Springer’s fly ball was short of the wall. Toronto finished with 12 hits, but only converted that into two runs.

Starter George Kirby finished with four strikeouts and two earned runs in four and a third innings pitched. In the fifth inning, when Vladmir Guerrero Jr. doubled, and then a ground-out from the next batter advanced Guerrero, Kirby’s time ran out. He allowed Teoscar Hernandez to single, scoring Guerrero and tying the game at 2-2.

Kirby was pulled for right-handed pitcher Penn Murfee, who helped limit Toronto to a one-run fifth inning, a frame that easily could’ve been much worse. Murfee allowed players to steal second and third base moments after stepping onto the mound, but then struck out the first batter he faced on a full-count, an instant confidence-booster.

He closed out the inning when the next batter had a flyout, and made way for Andres Munoz, who opened the sixth inning for Seattle. Munoz, who leads the AL in strikeouts-per-9-innings, threw three strikeouts and allowed one hit in the single inning he pitched.

From there, the Mariners had to go deeper into their bullpen. Diego Castillo pitched, then Ken Giles, then Paul Sewald and then Ryan Borucki in extras.

The combination paid off for the Mariners, with Borucki delivering a crucial strikeout in the 11th to allow Suarez to bring home the win.

