HOUSTON — A few nights ago, likely over dinner, Mariners manager Scott Servais and his coaching staff were discussing the second half of the season.

When the subject of who was going to have a big second half of the season — a pick to click as it is referred to in baseball — Servais chose Eugenio Suarez.

Suarez rewarded that selection with a pair of homers and a double in Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Astros.

Before Friday’s game, Servais was asked why he chose Suarez. Was he seeing something from his at-bats or pregame work?

“It was more we need Geno to click as much as anything,” Servais said with a hopeful laugh. “I think just sitting around with the coaches and just talking, for us to put a good streak together here, we need Geno and some of his bad luck to turn a little bit.”

Suarez came into Friday’s game with a .230/.318/.383 slash line with 15 doubles, 11 homers, 52 RBI, 35 walks and 102 strikeouts, having played in all 86 games so far.

A year ago, he had a .242/.336/.443 slash line with 17 doubles, a triple, 15 homers, 44 RBI, 42 walks and 114 strikeouts in his first 86 games. Servais can think of six or seven deep drives that might have been homers in different weather conditions or different parks.

“He’s had some bad luck this season,” Servais said.

It reached the point where the always-happy Suarez snapped a bat over his knee following a strikeout. The lack of homers has tested his “Good Vibes Only” philosophy.

“It’s been tough, but I never lost my temper,” he said. “I never lost my confidence, and I still come in every day to do my best. I’m not paying attention to the results. All that matters is that I have a good at-bat and put a good swing on pitches … and help my team win the game.”

Servais believes that mentality will allow him to get back to his normal production. Suarez hit nine homers in August and six in September last season.

“Geno, he’ll go into stretches where the at-bats look kind of uncompetitive or ugly for a day or two, but of all of our guys, emotionally he and Teo (Hernandez) are unbelievably stable. They just don’t walk. Don’t walk away, just stay the same. And it’s so important that they’ve been in the league long enough they know that if they get pitches to hit, eventually they will and things will turn for them. Geno means so much to our club, and certainly when he’s doing things like he did last night, we are a different offense, no question.”

Astros apology

With one out in the ninth inning Thursday, Astros outfielder Chase McCormick hit a ground ball to the left side of the field that seemed destined for a single.

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, as he’s been known to do, made a beautiful lunging backhand stop on the ball and was somehow able to get the ball out of his glove and fire the ball to first base with all his momentum going in the opposite direction.

His throw bounced once on the dirt and was gloved by Ty France.

There was so much focus on the absurd difficulty of Crawford’s play that many people didn’t notice that McCormick reached out and grabbed at France’s forearm, pulling it back as he caught the ball.

It was not accidental contact. It was intentional and illegal by rule. And most of all, the cheap play was dangerous that could have led to an injury to France’s arm.

In the replay room of the visiting clubhouse, assistant coach Andy Bissell, who handles all of the Mariners replay review decisions, saw what happened with a camera view that wasn’t shown on the ROOT Sports broadcast.

Advertising

France didn’t react in anger after the play because he didn’t know it had happened. He was so focused on catching the ball that he thought the contact from McCormick was incidental.

Mariners players and coaches were not pleased about the play when they saw the video replay.

A replay from the Astros broadcast, clearly showing McCormick’s intent went viral on Twitter.

These two teams have had multiple incidents over the past few seasons, including accusations of cheating, intentionally throwing at hitters and constant jawing back and forth.

While not pleased about what happened, France said that he did receive a text message from McCormick apologizing about the play and what happened.

Will it lead to retaliation?

The Mariners haven’t been a team that throws at players to prove a point regardless of what Mike Trout or Jose Altuve may think.