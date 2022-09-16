ANAHEIM, Calif. — There were no good vibes when Eugenio Suarez walked off the field between the top and bottom of the fifth inning. And the concern on manager Scott Servais’ face was evident.

The Mariners third baseman seemed to feel discomfort while trying to throw a baseball during infield warmups.

The injury occurred in the top of the fifth with Suarez at the plate. With two outs and Ty France on first, Suarez winced on a swing and miss on a first pitch slider. Later with he swung at a 2-1 slider, hitting a fly ball to right field. Upon making contact with the ball, Suarez grabbed his right wrist/hand and grimaced in obvious pain.

Suarez has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball. He’s hit six homers over his past six games and leads the Mariners with 31 homers for the season. Since Aug 1, a span of 39 games, Suarez has posted a .977 OPS, batting .250 with 25 runs, four doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 RBI and 19 walks. The 15 homers are tied with New York’s Aaron Judge for most in that span.

Eugenio Suárez is exiting this game immediately after a 5th-inning popout, showing obvious pain with his right wrist. pic.twitter.com/5PXNxVxTQd — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) September 17, 2022

Eugenio Suárez left after the fourth and final pitch of an eventual pop out, but he showed pain after swinging on the first pitch of the at-bat. pic.twitter.com/3A7Ft58xmF — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) September 17, 2022

This story will be updated