The Rainiers’ first two runs scored on grounder to third by David Freitas that was misplayed by the first baseman.

The Tacoma Rainiers scored a pair of unearned runs on a throwing error in the sixth inning, beating visiting Reno, 3-0, in front of 7,100 at Cheney Stadium Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

Tacoma (63-65) pitchers allowed only six hits. Left-hander David Rollins started and pitched 52/3 innings, striking out four.

The Rainiers’ first two runs scored on grounder to third by David Freitas that was misplayed by the first baseman.

Gordon Beckham hit a solo homer in the eighth.

El Paso comes to Tacoma for a four-game series beginning Friday night.

At Hillsboro 3, Everett 1

Right fielder Charlie McConnell tripled but otherwise the AquaSox offense was ineffective in the Northwest League defeat at Hillsboro, Ore.

The AquaSox (32-33) struck out nine times and left 14 runners on base.