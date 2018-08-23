The Rainiers’ first two runs scored on grounder to third by David Freitas that was misplayed by the first baseman.
The Tacoma Rainiers scored a pair of unearned runs on a throwing error in the sixth inning, beating visiting Reno, 3-0, in front of 7,100 at Cheney Stadium Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League game.
Tacoma (63-65) pitchers allowed only six hits. Left-hander David Rollins started and pitched 52/3 innings, striking out four.
Gordon Beckham hit a solo homer in the eighth.
El Paso comes to Tacoma for a four-game series beginning Friday night.
At Hillsboro 3, Everett 1
Right fielder Charlie McConnell tripled but otherwise the AquaSox offense was ineffective in the Northwest League defeat at Hillsboro, Ore.
The AquaSox (32-33) struck out nine times and left 14 runners on base.
