EL PASO, Texas — Eric Young Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-6 Thursday night in Pacific Coast League action.
Shortstop Kristopher Negron hit a three-run homer in the second inning for the Rainiers.
First baseman Joey Curletta hit a two-run homer in the third inning to give Tacoma a 6-0 lead.
El Paso roared back, scoring five runs off Rainiers starter Nabil Crismatt. He allowed seven hits in 42/3 innings.
Nick Rumbelow (2-0) got the win with 11/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Catcher Jose Lobaton had two hits and scored two runs for the Rainiers. Third baseman Austin Nola had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run.
Ty France went 4 for 5 for El Paso, scoring one run and driving in two.
