Daniel Vogelbach’s homer in the first inning accounted for Tacoma’s lone run in a 6-1 Pacific Coast League loss.
Tacoma first baseman Daniel Vogelbach homered in the first inning Sunday, but Rainiers fans didn’t have much to cheer for the rest of the way.
Colorado Springs beat the host Rainiers 6-1 in a Pacific Coast League baseball game watched by 7,100 at Cheney Stadium.
Erasmo Ramirez (0-2), who is eager to return to the rotation of the Seattle Mariners, pitched four innings for Tacoma. The starter gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits, struck out four and walked two in an 81-pitch outing.
Aaron Brooks (8-3) started for the Sky Sox. He gave up one run and four hits in 62/3 innings, striking out five.
BOISE 7, at Everett 6 (10)
• Kennard McDowell’s two-run single in the top of the 10th inning helped the Hawks edge the AquaSox in a Northwest League game.
