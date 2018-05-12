Kyle Jensen’s three-run homer in the sixth quickly put a damper on what had been a strong start by Roenis Elias as the Sacramento River Cats were 6-1 winners.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kyle Jensen’s three-run homer in the sixth inning quickly put a damper on what had been a strong start by Tacoma’s Roenis Elias as the Sacramento River Cats were 6-1 winners Saturday in the Pacific Coast League baseball.
Elias (1-2) had given up just two hits in the first five innings. But in the sixth, after getting a strikeout, he hit a batter and gave up a single before getting another strikeout, his seventh of the night. That’s when Jensen went deep on him, and after giving up another single Elias was done.
Daniel Vogelbach’s homer in the first inning was the only run for the Rainiers (17-19).
Myles Schroder had three hits for Sacramento (19-17).
