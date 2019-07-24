The status of Domingo Santana and his aching right elbow had yet to be officially resolved as the Mariners celebrated their first series win since June 25-27 with Wednesday afternoon’s 5-3 victory over the Rangers.

Santana exited Tuesday night’s loss in the third inning with discomfort in his elbow after making a pair of strong throws from right field. It’s been a lingering issue over the last few weeks.

“It’s been bothering me for a while now — right after I came back from the all-star break,” he said. “After that last throw that was a sign to probably take some time off. That didn’t feel very good.”

He underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning, but manager Scott Servais said postgame he hadn’t received an update from the Mariners’ medical staff on the prognosis.

The logical solution would be to use Santana at designated hitter and Daniel Vogelbach at first base to rest the elbow. But Santana even feels the discomfort at the plate.

“I was feeling it a little bit,” he said. “I was just trying to get it comfortable and put some (icy hot) on there to keep it warm and not think about it. But it wasn’t working at all.”

A trip to the 10-day injured list is a possibility. Seattle placed second baseman Dee Gordon on the injured list on Tuesday with a quad strain.

“It’s very frustrating,” Servais said. “Losing Dee and hopefully we don’t lose Domingo for too long. He’s a big presence. He’s a big threat certainly when we face left-handed pitching because we are so left-handed dominant on offense. He’s a big presence.”

The Mariners were actively shopping Gordon at the trade deadline. They were also listening to trade offers on Santana. He’s been one of their best producers on offense, posting a .273/.342/.472 slash line with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 homers and a team-high 65 RBIs. His defense has been less than stellar but somewhat improved in right field.

Why trade him?

Well, his value might be at its highest point right now. And he’s also in his first year of arbitration eligibility and destined for free agency after the 2021 season when the Mariners’ step-back plan might finally be coming together. Is he a player you sign to an extension? Or do you move him if there is a decent prospect return?

If the injury places him on the injured list, his trade value is vastly diminished. But his future beyond this season with the organization is far from certain.

