EL PASO — The El Paso Chihuahuas erupted for 23 hits in a 24-4 drubbing of the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday night.

Mariners top prospect Justus Sheffield started the game but lasted just 22/3 innings. He gave up seven earned runs on six hits, with five walks and one strikeout.

Jaycob Brugman homered for the Rainiers (29-27).