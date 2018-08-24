Rainiers pitcher Casey Lawrence limited the visitors to one run in seven innings, but Tacoma lost 3-1 in a Pacific Coast League game.

Aquasox blanked

Five Hillsboro pitchers held the visiting Everett AquaSox to four hits as the Hops won 1-0 in a Northwest League game.