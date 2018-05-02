Diaz, who leads all of Major League Baseball with 12 saves, was an easy choice for voters. It's the second time he's taken home AL reliever of the month honors.

The young right-hander took home the honors after a brilliant month of April where he was 11 for 11 in save opportunities. It’s the second time in his career that he’s earned AL reliever of the month honors (July 2017). The 11 saves were the most in all of baseball.

In 14 overall relief appearances in April, pitching a total of 14 1/3 innings, Diaz allowed just one run on two hits. During that span, he faced 56 batters and struck out 27 of them. That’s an average of 16.95 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, which is the best among American League relievers. Seattle was also 14-0 in the games he appeared in.

With his save on Tuesday night, Diaz is now 12 for 12 in save opportunities. In three years with the Mariners, he’s 64 for 72 in save opportunities (88.9 percent) with a 2.77 ERA. In 133 career innings pitched, he’s struck out 206 batters.