After waiting for eligible voters to release their ballots over the last few months and then scrutinizing and analyzing each of the choices — good or bad — and what it means for their beloved Edgar Martinez and his Hall of Fame hopes, Mariners fans will have a level of finality on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m. local time, the results of the 2018 Hall of Fame election as voted on by eligible members of the Baseball Writers Association of America will be announced live on MLB Network, along with a live stream at MLB.com and on MLB’s Facebook page.

National Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson will reveal the results with immediate interviews for those who gained induction.

Will Martinez’s name be on the list inside the gaudy ceremonial Hall of Fame envelope that Idelson opens on the broadcast to announce the candidates that appeared on 75 percent or more of the ballots cast?

It’s a tantalizing and hope-filled possibility for Martinez and the Mariners.

At no point since he became eligible for induction in 2010 has Martinez been closer to reaching baseball’s highest honor.

Thanks to a shifting a voting base, which includes younger, more progressive voters that don’t discriminate against the designated-hitter position and embrace sabermetric evaluation, detailed and deep statistical analysis from writers like Jay Jaffe of Sports Illustrated and Ryan Spaeder of The Sporting News and strong social media pushes from the Mariners, Martinez’s candidacy has grown from its low point of 25.2 percent in 2014 to a legitimate chance to reach the magical 75 percent needed.

After the 2015 vote, where Martinez received 27 percent, he experienced a major uptick as the thinking and the electorate changed and the ballot also cleared up. He rocketed up to 43.4 percent in 2016 and 58.6 percent a year ago.

Based on the tireless ballot tracking of guru Ryan Thibodaux and his extensive and informative spreadsheet, Martinez has been on 76.9 percent of the 234 ballots tracked. But that doesn’t make it a lock of induction. The 234 ballots tracked by Thibodaux represent only a portion of the 428 expected ballots to be cast.

A year ago, Martinez sat at just over 65.9 percent on Thibodaux’s ballot tracker and finished officially on 58.6 percent of the ballots.

Why?

Well, more conservative voters, those in favor of a “small hall” or usually against the DH or sabermetric analysis, tend to not share their ballots on social media before the ceremony if at all. On Monday, Thibodaux posted the ballots of six voters and only one had checked Martinez’s name.

So if you were to take the 7 percent regression of last year, Martinez would fall just short.

But that 7 percent regression isn’t locked in for 2018. There could be a change in thinking in the unpublished ballots — perhaps the respective voters will change their thinking and follow the growing trend of Martinez’s campaign.

It’s very possible, if not likely, that Martinez could fall just a few points short of the 75 percent needed. If that does happen, he will have just one more year for induction before being removed from the ballot.

Although it isn’t a given, Martinez would likely gain induction in 2019. The last eight players to finish in the 70-74 percent range reached induction the following year.

While Martinez’s potential induction is teetering on the margins, others on the ballot could have already started planning their trips to Cooperstown.

Outfielder Vladimir Guerrero will gain induction after receiving 71.7 percent of the vote in 2017. Guerrero has been on more than 94 percent of the votes submitted. Third baseman Chipper Jones and first baseman/designated hitter Jim Thome are also headed for induction on the their first year on the ballot. Jones has appeared on more than 98 percent of the submitted ballots, while Thome has appeared on over 93 percent of the submitted ballots.

Padres closer Trevor Hoffman is on the edge of induction. A year ago, he was on 74 percent of the ballots, narrowly missing the honor. He is on 78.2 percent of the ballots submitted but will likely finish above 75 percent having gained 14 submitted votes and losing just three for a plus-11.

Tracking Edgar’s chances Online, Hall of Fame ballot aficionado Ryan Thibodaux compiles ballots to predict how the voting for the 2018 class is panning out. Here’s a look at the voting results as of Tuesday for nine players tracking to get at least 50 percent of the vote. To be elected to the Hall, a player must be selected on 75 percent of the ballots. Only about 55 percent of the ballots are reported. Player 2017 final vote pct. 2018 votes so far Pct. needed on remaining ballots Pct. on public and anonymous ballots so far Barry Bonds 53.8% 150 88.4% 64.1% Roger Clemens 54.1% 150 88.4% 64.1% Vlad Guerrero 71.7% 222 50.5% 94.9% Trevor Hoffman 74% 183 71.1% 78.2% Chipper Jones – 230 46.3% 98.3% Edgar Martinez 58.6% 180 72.6% 76.9% Mike Mussina 51.8% 164 81.1% 70.1% Curt Schilling 45% 138 94.7% 59% Jim Thome – 218 52.6% 93.2% Source: https://twitter.com/NotMrTibbs