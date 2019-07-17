Welcome to! After 10 long years, Edgar Martinez will be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. To celebrate, we're bringing you a week's worth of stories, old and new, commemorating the Mariners legend.

Edgar Martinez is the first player to spend his entire career with the Mariners to get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but there are five others who played for the Mariners to precede him getting into Cooperstown.

That group is led by Ken Griffey Jr., the only other player to be inducted in a Mariners uniform. Then, of course, there is Randy Johnson, another Mariners star from the same era.

But can you name the rest? And how about the former Mariners manager, coaches and GM who are in the Hall?

Here is a look at the former Mariners who preceded Martinez into the Hall of Fame (by induction year).

Gaylord Perry, 1991: Perry was near the end of his 22-year big-league career when he joined the Mariners in 1982. He got his 300th win as a Mariner, in front of 27,369 at the Kingdome on May 6, 1982. That made him the 15th pitcher to reach 300 wins, and the first to do so since Early Wynn 19 years earlier. Perry was released by the Mariners midway through the 1983 season, then retired after the season.

Bill Mazeroski, 2001: The brilliant defensive second baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates is best known for his home run in the bottom of the ninth in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series that defeated the heavily favored New York Yankees. Mazeroski never played for the Mariners but was the team’s third-base coach in 1979 and 1980.

Paul Molitor, 2004: He had 3,319 hits during a 21-season career (15 with Milwaukee) and was the Mariners’ hitting coach for one season in 2004, the year he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Rich Gossage, 2008: “The Goose” pitched the final season of his 22-season big-league career with the Mariners in 1994, going 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and earning one save, the 310th of his career. The Mariners were his ninth team. The intimidating closer achieved most of his fame while with the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres.

Dick Williams, 2008: Williams got into Hall of Fame as a manager, and his final stint was with the Mariners, going 159-192 (1986-88). The Mariners were 78-84 in 1987, his only full season with Seattle, which marked the best record in team history. But it was his two titles with the Oakland (1972-73) and his World Series appearances with Boston (1967) and San Diego (1984) that got him into Cooperstown.

Rickey Henderson, 2009: When the New York Mets released Henderson in May of 2000, one of the greatest leadoff hitters of all time who stole a record 1,406 bases, the Mariners quickly picked him up. Henderson assumed the starting leadoff role, had a .362 on-base percentage and stole 31 bases. But the Mariners did not re-sign him and Henderson joined the San Diego Padres.

Pat Gillick, 2011: Gillick was the general manager of the Mariners from 2000-03, helping build the team that won 116 games in 2001. The Mariners won at least 91 games in each of his four seasons with the Mariners. Gillick won a pair of World Series titles as GM of the Toronto Blue Jays (1992-93) and another one as GM of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

Randy Johnson, 2015: “The Big Unit” went into Cooperstown as an Arizona Diamondback, but spent more time as a Mariner. Johnson was 130-74 with the Mariners (1989-98) with 2,162 strikeouts. He was a five-time All-Star with Seattle and won the 1995 Cy Young Award.

Ken Griffey Jr., 2016: The first player to enter Cooperstown in a Mariners uniform. He became the game’s biggest star in the 1990s, thrilling fans with his talent and passion. After leaving Seattle for his hometown Cincinnati Reds, he finished his career in Seattle (2009-10). He hit 630 career homers and set a record for highest percentage of votes in Hall of Fame balloting (since overtaken my Mariano Rivera).

And don’t forget

Dave Niehaus, 2008: The beloved Mariners broadcaster received the Ford C. Frick Broadcasting Award at the Hall of Fame ceremonies, delivering a speech that captivated Mariners fans.

Who’s next?

Ichiro: There is no doubt that he will be going to Cooperstown after the five-year waiting period following his retirement as a player, which happened in March in Japan.

Lou Piniella: He spent 10 of his 23 years as a manager with the Mariners, taking the team to its only four postseason appearances. Piniella, one of four with at least 1,500 managerial wins and 1,500 hits as a player, was one of 10 individuals on the “Today’s Game Era Ballot” to enter the Hall of Fame this year, but was not selected.

Alex Rodriguez: If you only look at his numbers, Rodriguez would be a unanimous pick to enter the Hall of Fame. That he boosted some of those numbers with performance-enhancing drugs makes it a longshot that he will ever get inducted.