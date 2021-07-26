If the Mariners finally get to where they haven’t been in 20 frustrating years, the chaotic and wonderful mess of a baseball game that featured disappointment, frustration, hope followed by impossible joy and then bitter anger and rage will be looked to as the moment when they went from wannabe believers to actual achievers.

And thousands of Mariners fans, vastly more than the announced crowd of 15,162 on Monday night at T-Mobile Park, will happily lie to tell people they were there.

Down 7-0 after three innings, and seemingly destined to be blown out by the team they loathe more than the most embittered of baseball fan, the Mariners somehow found a way to come back and find victory in their most preposterous win of the season.

Dylan Moore’s grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning off left Brooks Raley capped the impossible comeback and gave Seattle a stunning 11-8 win.

Down a run going into the eighth, Seattle loaded the bases with a leadoff single from Ty France and two-out walks from Jarred Kelenic and pinch-hitter Tom Murphy.

It brought Moore the plate. He crushed a 1-1 cutter from lefty Brooks Raley into deep left, sending the stadium into bedlam.

Darren McCaughan’s first MLB start began with promise and a swinging strikeout of Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve. It was McCaughan’s first MLB strikeout and drew cheers almost as loud as the boos that rained down on Altuve as he came to the plate.

But when McCaughan mistakenly tried to field a ground ball back at the mound off the bat of No. 2 hitter Michael Brantley, sending it off the end of his glove and past the Mariners middle infielders who were poised to make a routine play on, it led to an infield single and an out not made. It would be five batters and six runs later before McCaughan would get the second out of the inning. A walk to Yuli Gurriel, an RBI single from Yordan Alvarez, an RBI double from Carlos Correa, a three-run bomb to right from Kyle Tucker followed by solo homer from Abraham Toro completed the carnage.

McCaughan finally ended the inning by getting Myles Straw to fly out to right and Martin Maldonado to ground out.

To McCaughan’s credit, he remained in the game and pitched scoreless frames in the second and third, which was vital for any sort of comeback.

Down 6-0 after one inning isn’t ideal for any game. But with the Astros starting right-hander Luis Garcia, it made the premise of a comeback much less believable.

The 24-year-old is a leading candidate for the American League rookie of the year award. In 16 starts and two relief appearances this season, he has a 7-5 record with a 2.86 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. One of those losses came against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park on April 29. He allowed one run on three hits over five innings with six strikeouts and no walks, but Yusei Kikuchi tossed seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and Anthony Misiewicz and Kendall Graveman completed the 1-0 shutout win with scoreless frames.

Garcia carved up Seattle for the first three innings, allowing a leadoff single J.P. Crawford and then retiring the next eight hitters in a row.

Seattle broke through against Garcia the second time through the batting order. The Mariners loaded the bases with one out and Cal Raleigh cleared them, ambushing a first-pitch fastball for a double into the right-center gap to cut the lead to 7-3.

A run allowed in Keynan Middleton’s second inning of work made it 8-3, dampening the hopes for a moment.

Kyle Seager reinvigorated the Mariners in the bottom of the inning. Following a leadoff single from Shed Long Jr. and J.P. Crawford’s one-put single, his third hit of the night, Seager came to the plate with two outs. After falling behind 0-2, he wouldn’t chase a changeup in the dirt. Garcia made the mistake of coming back with a fastball. Seager was ready for the 95-mph heater, pulling a line drive over the wall in right for a three-run homer. Seager’s 19th homer of the season made it 8-6. It ended Garcia’s outing. He was charged with five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. The five runs were the most he’d allowed in an outing this season.

An inning later, Seattle cut the lead to one-run when Long bounced a two-out single to left field off Bryan Abreu to score Luis Torrens from second.

