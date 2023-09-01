NEW YORK — Dominic Leone’s description of his big league debut is so detailed and his memories of it are so clear it’s as if it was just a few days or a few weeks ago.

“It was April 6, 2014, in Oakland,” he said.

OK, so it was 10 years ago.

“I came in and faced Eric Sogard, and he hit a double down the line, just snuck it in fair,” Leone said. “I remember I stood on the mound and I got the ball back and I was like ‘All right, welcome to the big league.’”

Leone also remembers getting out of the game, working a scoreless seventh inning in a 6-3 loss for the Mariners.

“My first strikeout was Coco Crisp,” Leone said laughing. “I’m really dating myself now. But it’s crazy to think it was almost a decade ago.”

And now he’s back to where his MLB career started after getting claimed off waivers from the Angels.

A week ago, Leone and his teammates were sitting in the home clubhouse in Anaheim when X (formerly known as Twitter) reports began to leak that he and five other teammates would also be placed on waivers with hope they would be claimed by other teams.

It was odd since he’d just been acquired by the Angels from the Mets at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

“That’s part of the business,” Leone said. “I know it’s been reported that it’s pretty unique for this time of year since they have all the new rules.”

When Thursday’s deadline to make the roster claims rolled around, Leone was mentally prepared to be packing up and moving again.

“With how this year has gone for me, anything was possible,” Leone said. “When my name popped up, I said to myself, ‘Surely with my luck, I’ll have another move and another transition to a new team.’ But when I heard it was here, I immediately got excited.”

He was going back to the organization where it all started and joining a team fighting for a divisional title and postseason expectations. Leone was with the Angels when they were swept in a four-game series by the Mariners in Anaheim.

“It’s like most electric show on the diamond,” he said. “All these guys are so young and lively. That was the one thing I noticed in that series in Anaheim is that it’s an uber-talented group that’s young, fast, energetic. The pitching staff is incredible. And now that I get to put the colors back on again, it’s pretty sweet.”

The Mariners selected Leone in the 16th round of the 2012 draft out of Clemson. A starting pitcher in college, he was converted to reliever and saw his velocity and stuff on his pitches tick up in the new role.

In June 2015, he was traded to the Diamondbacks along with catcher Welington Castillo and minor leaguers Gabriel Guerrero and Jack Reinheimer in exchange for outfielder Mark Trumbo and left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuño.

Over 10 MLB seasons, Leone has appeared in 395 games, posting a 22-23 record with a 4.58 ERA.

“He was here before my time,” manager Scott Servais said. “But I think it’s a really good fit. He’s certainly got experience. We don’t have a ton of it in our bullpen. We’ve got a lot of young guys with really good stuff. I’m happy to have him join us. We saw him earlier in the year. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in Anaheim one night and I still don’t know how he did it.”

Leone isn’t afraid to be the veteran in the bullpen. He remembers leaning on Tom Wilhelmsen, Joe Beimel, Charlie Furbush and even Fernando Rodney as a rookie.

“If I can pass on even a fraction of what those guys did for me, I know these guys will be in a good spot,” he said. “They’re already in a good spot. These guys are thoroughbreds. You don’t need to do much other than not keep the reins on them. But there are probably some things maybe from the mental side of the game or how to game plan or things like that can be useful.”

Julio Rodriguez returns to lineup

After missing the previous two games due to a nerve issue in his foot, Julio Rodriguez was back in the Mariners starting lineup — batting second and playing center field — for Friday’s series opener vs. the Mets.

“He feeling better today,” manager Scott Servais said. “I was hoping now the off day would help. He came and was swinging in the cage. No problems there.”

Rodriguez will likely be named the American League Player of the Month for August after posting a .429/.474/.724 slash line in 113 plate appearances with 45 hits, including 10 doubles, seven homers, 30 RBI, 11 stolen bases, eight walks and 21 strikeouts. He led the American League in batting average, hits, doubles, RBI, stolen bases, total bases, OBP, slugging, OPS and fWAR (2.4) in August.

Kirby slated for Sunday

After missing his start on Tuesday due to an illness, right-hander George Kirby will pitch in Sunday’s series finale at Citi Field.

Kirby, who was born and raised in Westchester County, will get to pitch in front of plenty of friends and family. In 25 starts this season, Kirby has a 10-8 record with a 3.28 ERA. In 156 1/3 innings, he’s struck out 142 with 14 walks.

With Kirby going back into the rotation, it gives Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller an extra day of rest before making their next starts.