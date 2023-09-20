OAKLAND, Calif. — For Dominic Canzone, a hollow feeling on the baseball field is a good thing. It’s how he feels when proper execution of his left-hand swing and the barrel of black bat meets a pitched baseball in the sweet spot.

“It’s where you don’t feel anything,” he said.

In recent weeks, that hollow feeling has been absent in his results. He’s been searching to find it while his playing time has diminished because of a lack of production.

But Wednesday afternoon, he found that feeling again in the most important big-league game he’s played in his brief career.

Getting his first start in five days, Canzone ended an 0-for-18 drought in proper fashion, crushing a two-run homer to right field in his first plate appearance and added a two-run double to deep left-center to lead the Mariners to a 6-3 victory over the Oakland A’s and complete a three-game sweep.

“Huge game for Dom Canzone,” manager Scott Servais said.

In the second inning, Canzone unleashed on a 1-1 cutter from right-hander Joey Estes, sending an astonishing blast to right field. It had a 112-mph exit velocity and traveled 448 feet.

“He smoked that ball,” Servais said.

It was reminiscent of the massive homer that Canzone hit Aug. 13 off the facing of the Hit It Here Café against the Orioles.

Canzone didn’t flip his bat like the homer in Seattle. It was more of an emphatic bat drop, similar to a microphone drop.

“It was just a little bit of a sigh of relief,” he said. “I’ve been struggling a little bit and just to be able to help the team out in any way was just very nice.”

Before the game, Servais was asked about Canzone’s struggles and diminished role over the past few weeks, particularly with the return of Jarred Kelenic.

As the one of the key pieces in the trade return for Paul Sewald, much was expected of Canzone. Servais was optimistic about Canzone without predicting a big game.

“I’m really arrow up on Dom Canzone in how the future is going to play out for him,” Servais said. “His bat is going to play. He’s a young player. He hasn’t been in the big leagues that long. He’s getting exposed to some things that you can only get exposed to in the big leagues. That’s predominantly the quality of the secondary pitches. I’ll put anybody’s fastball in the league up against Dom Canzone and he will get the barrel on it.”

The numbers are striking. Per MLB Statcast data, Canzone came into Wednesday hitting .439 with a .927 slugging percentage against fastballs with a 19% swing-and-miss rate and 59.5% hard-hit rate.

But his numbers against off-speed pitches?

Slider: 95 pitches, .148 batting average, .222 slugging percentage, 27.3% swing-and-miss rate

Changeup: 90 pitches, .188 batting average, .219 slugging percentage, 20.7% swing-and-miss rate

Curveball: 62 pitches, .000 batting average, 41.4% swing-and-miss rate

Cutter: 47 pitches, .111 batting average, .111 slugging percentage, 29.2 swing-and-miss rate

Sweeper slider: 25 pitches, .143 batting average, .571 slugging percentage, 59.3% swing-and miss rate.

Teams recognized the discrepancies. Over his last 25 plate appearances, he had just one hit.

“I was definitely chasing a little bit too much,” he said. “And then the league’s definitely adjusted a little bit. They are just not throwing me as many heaters. And it’s hard for me to get off the heater, because I love hitting heaters. But sometimes, you do have to adjust and maybe sit off-speed sometimes.”

Canzone’s homer came on a cutter from right-hander Joey Estes and the double was on a changeup from Estes.

“It’s maybe just taking a few more pitches here and there and in trying to get back in rhythm,” he said. “It’s just a constant grind, and you’ve got to trust in your abilities and try to keep it simple when maybe things aren’t going as well.”

Rotation remaining the same?

With 10 games in 10 days starting Friday, it appears the Mariners won’t use Thursday to re-slot the starting rotation for the weekend series vs. the Rangers or the games ahead.

Advertising

“As of right now, I think we’re set to stay in rotation,” Servais said. “When we made the adjustments with our rotation to give Bryan Woo some extra days of rest and when we had to re-slot George Kirby back in, all those things were done with an eye on: How does this play out in the last week to 10 days?

“Things can change, guys get tired, somebody comes up sore and you have to adjust on the fly with that. But as of right now, we’ll stay in rotation.”

That means the Mariners pitching probables for the series are:

Friday, 5:05 p.m. — Bryce Miller (8-5, 3.88 ERA)

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. — Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Sunday, 11:35 a.m. — Bryan Woo (4-4, 3.90 ERA)

With the injury to Max Scherzer, the Rangers are still trying to figure out their starting rotation. They’ve announced that right-hander Dane Dunning will start Friday night at Globe Life Field with the final starts of the series to be determined.

Because they also have Thursday off, the Rangers could skip Scherzer’s spot in the rotation and move up the starts of Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi to Saturday and Sunday.