Mariners 11, Reds 3 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

After wanting to get a few extra days of work in the cages and in batting practice, Edwin Encarnacion played in his first game of the spring. In his first at-bat, he smoked a run-scoring double off the left-field fence to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. Domingo Santana quickly made it 3-0, hitting a towering two-run home run to center field — his first of the spring.

The Mariners broke the game open in later innings. Evan White had a run-scoring single and Ian Miller smashed a three-run homer.

“That’s about as far as Ian Miller can hit it. He had a good day as well,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Player of the game

A dislocated pinky finger on his right hand provided a brief speed bump in Kyle Lewis’ path to his first Cactus League game this spring. The injury, which happened Thursday, wasn’t serious, unlike the knee issues that have derailed the development of the former top prospect and first-round draft choice in 2016. But his debut was a memorable one. Lewis blooped a single into right field in the first at-bat of the game. The second one provided an example of his vast potential. Facing Reds’ reliever Michael Lorenzen, Lewis clubbed a 2-2 fastball over the wall in left-center for a two-run homer. He hit a deep fly ball in his third at-bat. That Lewis is healthy enough to participate in spring training is a positive for the Mariners. He will start the season at Class AA Arkansas.

“I’m just excited to be able to play,” Lewis said. “It was really cool.”

Quotable

“Kyle looks healthy. And I’m really happy for him. He’s gone through a lot the last few years. He’s looked great all spring. Obviously, he banged up his finger the other day so I was excited to get him in there.” — Servais

On tap

The Mariners will be back at Peoria Stadium for a second consecutive game, playing host to the Texas Rangers at 1:10 p.m. locally/ 12:10 Pacific. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will get the start for Seattle, while Texas will go with right-hander Adrian Sampson, who was a standout at Skyline High School. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers Ruben Alaniz, Chasen Bradford, Cory Gearrin and Nick Rumbelow and lefty Zac Rosscup. The game will be televised on Root Sports with a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710 and mariners.com

