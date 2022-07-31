HOUSTON — The Mariners received some positive news on Julio Rodriguez’s right hand. Speaking on his weekly appearance MLB Network Radio, Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations, told host Jim Bowden that X-rays taken on Rodriguez’s right hand came back negative.

Rodriguez was struck in the back of his right hand while swinging at a 97-mph fastball from Rafael Montero in the eighth inning of Saturday night’s win over the Astros. The rookie center fielder remained in the game to play defense in the bottom half of the inning, but the team opted to pinch hit for him in the ninth inning out of caution.

Dipoto also said that outfielder Jarred Kelenic was being called up from Class AAA Tacoma in a roster move, but didn’t say if was for Rodriguez. Kelenic was expected to arrive in Houston around game time.

A pair of players from Arkansas — infielder Jake Scheiner and outfielder Jacik Larsen — also arrived in the visitors clubhouse. They were expected to be on the taxi squad in case another roster move needed to be made.

Utility player Sam Haggerty was in the clubhouse sporting a bandage above his eye. He had eight stitches after being struck by his own bat in a fit of rage following a failed sac bunt attempt in the ninth inning.

This story will be updated.