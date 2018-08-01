Will the Mariners' minor moves at the trade deadline be enough to hold off the A's? Catch the Astros? Here's how national experts are evaluating the deals of the M's and their competition.

The Mariners made a trio of trades at the MLB non-waiver trade deadline and the day leading up to it. Their first move really came months ago, when the M’s used the money freed up by Robinson Cano’s suspension to take on the contracts of Denard Span and Alex Colome from the Rays.

It looked like the M’s might stand pat after bolstering the bullpen with Colome and having acquired Sam Tuivailala from St. Louis, Adam Warren from the Yankees and Zach Duke from from Twins.

But hours before the 1 p.m. cut off on July 31, news broke that they had upgraded their outfield, too, striking a deal for Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin (also dealt last year at the deadline from the Angels to Astros, he hit .186/.226/.440 in 21 games for Houston). Seattle sent minor-league infielder Bryson Brigman and international bonus money back to Miami.

Will these minor moves be enough to lift the Mariners to their first postseason appearance since 2001? Is it enough to keep up with the moves of Oakland and Houston? The M’s deadline was overshadowed by some higher-profile swaps, but here’s what some of the national media had to say.

Michael Baumann of The Ringer deemed the Mariners not winners nor losers, but a little bit of both, a good news-bad news proposition.

“These deals, along with the Denard Span–and–Alex Colome–for–Andrew Moore deal from earlier in the season, are the kind of trades you make when you don’t have the prospects to trade for a Machado or an Archer. … I do think they overpaid for both Tuivailala and Maybin. Elledge is a hard-throwing potential future closer I’ve liked since his college days at Dallas Baptist, and Brigman has just revamped his swing, potentially making him much more valuable than the fringe prospect he appeared to be at the start of the season.”

Baumann says the Mariners’ main competition didn’t move the needle that much. On the A’s lone acquisition of Jeurys Familia: “… he’ll help, and the Athletics didn’t give up very much to get him.” And of the Astros’ move for a currently suspended domestic abuser? “Making Osuna your big pickup, as he’s currently serving a suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy, says bad things about the organization’s priorities. It might work out on the field, but even if it does, the Astros are going to be criticized — and rightly so — for a long time.”

ESPN’s David Schoenfield categorizes the Mariners’ trio of trades as “Hey, at least they did something.”

“What, you expected Jerry Dipoto to sit quiet? None of these is a sexy pickup, but they add depth to a team that has struggled of late.”

That’s better than the Astros’ “Losers” tag, “for pretty much everything.” In addition to the controversial addition of Osuna, “the Astros were seeking a bat for left field or bench depth and didn’t get any.”

For The Athletic, Jim Bowden grades each team’s trade deadline and gives the Mariners a “B.”

“Nobody makes more trades than Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto, and no one acquires more relievers. Dipoto did a great a great job in striking early and getting reliever Alex Colomé from the Rays back in May, along with outfielder Denard Span. His last-minute additions to the bullpen were also high-quality, led by the trade for Adam Warren of the Yankees, who can eat innings and spot start, and left-handers Zach Duke and Sam Tuivailala, who provide depth and important matchups for manager Scott Servais. The acquisition of Cameron Maybin gives Seattle another outfielder with speed. The Mariners and Athletics are locked in a great wild-card race, and both teams’ bullpen acquisitions over the last year-plus might prove to be the difference-maker come October.”

Bowden’s AL West grades:

Astros: A-

Angels: B-

Athletics: B

Mariners: B

Rangers: C

Bleacher Report also graded each move at the trade deadline. Or, at least each move big enough to merit a grade, apparently. Of Seattle’s trades, only the Cameron Maybin move got evaluated: B for the Mariners; B- for the Marlins.

“Per defensive runs saved, the Mariners have endured the worst defense of any team in center field this season. Considering their pitchers typically don’t keep the ball on the ground, that’s a problem.

Maybin should help fix it. A few exceptions aside, he’s mostly rated as an above-average defensive outfielder. And not just in center field, as he can also play left field and right field as needed.

Although Maybin’s bat packs less of a punch, the .251 average and .338 on-base percentage he has this year are good marks relative to his career numbers. All told, he should be a useful rental.”

How about moves Seattle should have made? Well, with a farm system freshly ranked as the worst in baseball, there wasn’t a lot of flexibility. But B/R’s Paul Kasabian says right-handed starter Kevin Gausman would have been an ideal fit. Instead, the Orioles sent him with reliever Darren O’Day to the Braves. That package was headlined by $2.5 million in international money and a sampling of midlevel Braves prospects.

“… the time is now for the M’s to make a run at it.

However, one area of need (the starting rotation) went unaddressed at the deadline. Arguably, it needs more depth outside Mariners ace James Paxton (2.94 SIERA and 32.3 percent strikeout rate) and Marco Gonzales (3.47 xFIP, 21.9 percent strikeout rate).

A change of scenery could boost his career, and Seattle would have been a great location, especially given that Safeco Field is one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the game. … Ultimately, Gausman could have been a solid third starter for the M’s.”