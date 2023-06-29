Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll will make his first MLB All-Star appearance back home in Seattle when the Midsummer Classic returns to T-Mobile Park on July 11.

Carroll, 22, was a first-round draft pick out of Seattle’s Lakeside School in 2019, and he has quickly emerged as one of the game’s brightest young stars in his first full season.

He’ll start in the outfield for the National League alongside Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, MLB announced Thursday.

The Mariners did not have a position player earn a starting spot after several rounds of voting by fans and players.

The Texas Rangers, sitting in first place in the AL West and one of the biggest surprises in MLB this season, will have four starters in the All-Star Game — catcher Jonah Heim; second baseman Marcus Semien; shortstop Corey Seager; and third baseman Josh Jung.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani has been named the AL’s starter at designated hitter. It’s likely he will earn a role as a pitcher too. All-Star pitchers will be announced at a later date.

The full list of All-Star starters:

American League

C: Jonah Heim, Texas

1B: Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay

2B: Marcus Semien; Texas

SS: Corey Seager, Texas

3B: Josh Jung, Texas

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles

OF: Aaron Judge, New York

OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

National League

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles

2B: Luis Arraez, Miami

SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona

DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles