There was no raking of Casey Mize’s face.

Less than 24 hours after the Mariners beat reigning American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, and shortstop J.P. Crawford said the amusing line, “I’m gonna rake your face” when asked about refusing to be intimidated by the top pitchers in Major League Baseball, Mize, shut Seattle down with his best outing of the season.

The right-hander, one of the young up and coming pitchers in MLB, tossed a season-high 7 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts to stymie a Mariners’ offense that had shown signs of hitting its way out of the label “worst offense in baseball”

With a 4-1 loss Monday night at T-Mobile Park, Seattle (21-21) saw its three-game winning streak end against the team with the second worst record in baseball. Only the Twins at 13-27 have a worse record than the 15-26 Tigers.

Seattle got a useful if not winning start from lefty Yusei Kikuchi.

On a night when they absolutely needed him to go at least five innings and preferably more, Kikuchi did what was required, though it wasn’t easy. He pitched six innings, allowing three runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. Per the qualifications of the stat – six innings pitched, three runs or fewer allowed – it is considered a “quality start.”

But to those who watched his outings, it was a quality four-inning finish, making up for two forgettable innings at the beginning that ultimately decided the game.

Facing a Tigers team that has struck out in 28.9% of its plate appearances this season –the highest rate in MLB — while only drawing walks in 8.1% with the third fewest homers hit in baseball, Kikuchi managed to walk hitters and give up homers in the first two innings.

After retiring the first two batters, he loaded the bases, allowing a single to Jeimer Candelario and walking Miguel Cabrera and Niko Goodrum. He did work out of the inning without allowing a run, but needed 29 pitches to do so. It wasn’t an ideal beginning to an outing where the bullpen only had about five pitchers available.

The second inning got no better. Kikuchi served up a mammoth solo homer to Eric Haase on a 1-0 cutter that stayed in the middle of the plate. Later with two outs, he walked Robbie Grossman after getting up 0-2 in the count. It proved costly when Jonathan Schoop, the next hitter, jumped on a 1-0 fastball, sending it into the seats in deep right-center for a 3-0 lead.

Perhaps it offered a jarring dose of reality to Kikuchi, who was trending toward disaster.

When Kikuchi struck out Candelario to end the inning, he had thrown 50 pitches and the possibility of a five-inning start seemed slim.

To his credit, he made the adjustment. Unable to command the cutter – his best pitch – he went to his fastball and relied on his slider and change-up. But more important, he started throwing strikes early in the count and working ahead. In his first 11 batters faced, Kikuchi threw just six first-pitch strikes and went to three-ball counts to six hitters. With the strikeout to end the second inning, it started a string of 11 consecutive batters retired by Kikuchi that featured nine first-pitch strikes.

Over his last four innings, he allowed just one base runner – a one-out walk in the sixth inning.

Leaving the game with only three innings for the fatigued bullpen to cover made it a successful outing despite the loss. And it would pay dividends for the final two games of this series.

A year ago, Kikuchi probably doesn’t work his way out of the situation. Two years ago, he might not have made it out of the second inning.

