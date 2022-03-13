PEORIA, Ariz. — With apologies to Steven Souza Jr., he wasn’t exactly what Mariners fans had in mind in terms of acquisitions when the Major League Baseball offseason reopened and Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball of operations, said he woke up Friday morning “ready to transact” and made it clear the team was in the market for two impact hitters, a lefty reliever that could start and possibly a high-end starting pitcher.

But since the MLB lockout ended with a new collective-bargaining agreement and the freeze on transactions was lifted Thursday afternoon when the owners voted to ratify a new CBA, Dipoto and the Mariners have only made the one transaction to acquire Souza, which isn’t even official.

MLB sources confirmed that Souza, an Everett native and a standout at Cascade High School, signed a minor league contract with invitation to MLB spring training, which starts Monday morning. It’s a split contract, meaning if Souza makes the MLB roster, he will receive a guaranteed $1 million salary.

These contracts are quite common going into spring training. And Souza, who is now 30, provides some veteran depth at Class AAA Tacoma. He spent most of the 2021 season at the Dodgers’ Class AAA affiliate in Oklahoma City, producing a .274/.396/.554 slash line with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 homers and 35 RBI in 56 games. He played in 17 games for the Dodgers in a bench role, posting a .152/.222/.333 line with a double, a triple, a homer and three RBI.

When reports of the Mariners agreeing to a deal with Souza started to appear on Twitter, the angry, snarky or even ridiculous reaction from Mariners fans, who are desperate for the team to add proven MLB talent for a 2022 season filled with expectations, was predictable if not expected.

It had already been building before Dipoto’s two appearances on local sports-talk radio stations and video news conference Friday morning. With each passing hour, the anxiety or pessimism grows exponentially.

Cue up your favorite movie or TV quotes that have been turned into GIFs used on Twitter.

One used often was the memorable and over-the-top expressive face of anger and frustration of Judge Elihu T. Smails, played brilliantly by Ted Baxter, telling Danny Noonan, “Well, we are waiting” as he stood over the winning putt in “Caddyshack.”

Fans believe Dipoto promised them Kris Bryant or Trevor Story or Seiya Suzuki and all they’ve received is Souza.

Most Twitter users probably aren’t familiar with Howard Beale screaming: “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” in “Network” other than using it as a response.

The speculation and angst ratcheted up even more when the team cleared two open spots on the previously full 40-man roster, losing catcher Jose Godoy to the Giants and left-handed pitcher Aaron Fletcher to the Pirates on waivers claims.

To be fair, it’s a little premature to pan Dipoto for not procuring the impact players he pledged to acquire. The sorts of upper-echelon free agents that the Mariners are trying to sign weren’t going to sign in the hours or days of the resumed offseason. All of the top free-agent hitters are going to command multiyear contracts and will have multiple teams making offers.

Since Thursday, there have been 18 transactions involving MLB players — 14 free-agent signings to MLB deals and four trades.

Of those free-agent signings, only two were multiyear contracts: Carlos Rodon getting a 2-year, $44 million deal with the Giants and former Mariner Yusei Kikuchi agreeing to a 3-year, $36 million contract with the Blue Jays. The rest of the contracts are one-year deals.

Bryant, Story and outfielder Nick Castellanos are looking for multiyear deals as is Suzuki, who is drawing a wide market of teams because he’s only 27.

Both Bryant and Carlos Correa, the top remaining free agent on the market, are represented by Scott Boras, who will make sure to negotiate the best possible deal while maximizing their value based on interested suitors. Story, who is represented by Excel Sports Management, has indicated he’d prefer to remain at shortstop to The Denver Post. The Mariners would have to pay extra dollars or do some serious convincing to get him to switch. Story’s market is certainly affected by who lands Correa on an expected $300 million contract.

The A’s fire sale of players, which started with trading right-hander Chris Bassitt to the Mets, will also affect the free-agent market. The availability of All-Star first baseman Matt Olson has garnered the attention of the Dodgers and Yankees — two power players in free agency — along with the Padres, Rangers and Braves.

Besides Olson, the A’s are likely to trade third baseman Matt Chapman and pitchers Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea.

The Mariners have interest in Chapman filling an open third base spot. They would love to add the hard-throwing Montas, who fits the criteria of being a “high-impact” starting pitcher and has three years of club control. The ask in prospect return for either or both could be a hindrance. Dipoto has no interest in trading top prospects Julio Rodriguez and George Kirby, who are both expected to debut in 2022. And he would prefer not parting with young infielder Noelvi Marte if possible. Any trade where the Mariners would give up Marte would have to be for an elite player.

“It takes two to tango; we have to find the right player in the right trade match,” Dipoto said Friday.

The same could be said for Dipoto being “ready to transact.” Being ready won’t make it happen any sooner. Multiyear deals and multiplayer trades take time to consummate with other factors changing the time frame. Dipoto might be “ready to transact,” but he has to find somebody to transact with him.