Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game after injuring his right ankle while trying to turn a double play Thursday.

As the Mariners rediscovered their offense and avoided a four-game series sweep at the hands of the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, they were able to do so without leadoff man Dee Gordon in the lineup.

Gordon was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game after injuring his right ankle while trying to turn a double play in the ninth inning of Thursday’s series opener.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said before Sunday’s game that Gordon, who was able to play Friday, is day to day since his ankle is “not quite 100 percent yet.” The manager added that Gordon could be available late in the game, if they needed to put him in for his defense or to pinch run, and that they were considering doing the same Saturday night had it been a tied or one-run game.

Although Toronto was within striking distance for most of Sunday’s game, Servais ultimately didn’t have to worry about bringing in Gordon, as Seattle pulled ahead 6-3 in the seventh thanks to back-to-back homers from Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager.

Left fielder Denard Span led off in place of Gordon and went 1 for 5. He got on base with a one-out single to right field, after which Cruz drove in him and Andrew Romine on a two-RBI single.

“Denard is one of those unique guys — he could probably hit at any position in the lineup and do just fine,” Servais said. “He’s got enough experience that he’s not going to try to change his approach based on where he’s hitting in the lineup. Good a guy as anybody.”

Romine played second base for Gordon for the second night in a row, helping the Mariners turn two double plays. The infield turned a season-high four double plays Saturday night.

At the plate, Romine finished the day 0 for 2 with one run, drawing two walks and lining out to Aledmys Diaz with runners on second and third.

“I thought Romine actually had really good at-bats today,” Servais said.

Going into Sunday’s game, Gordon was one of just three players batting over .280 for the Mariners, whose offense has been widely anemic since the beginning of July and had been outscored 32-11 during its five-game losing streak. Gordon’s 26 steals are second best in the MLB.

Dress-up day adds to fun

Going into Sunday’s series finale, the pressure was on for the Mariners to break their five-game losing streak before the team heads out on a 10-game road trip to Dallas, Houston and Oakland.

And so the fact that Sunday was also this year’s preplanned ‘dress-up day’ meant that, if the Mariners had not won, having to get all dressed up after a crushing four-game sweep would certainly not be as fun and could have been a bit awkward.

Luckily, the Mariners won, the team was in a great mood and dress-up day could proceed as planned.

The infielders wore Sonics jerseys, with Shawn Kemp, Kevin Durant, and Gary Payton represented.

Although Gordon missed the game with an injured ankle, he stood out in the clubhouse with his particularly fresh Gary Payton alternate jersey (which was mostly gold with red fringe on the sleeves and black lining the sides and bottom).

The starting pitchers paid homage to the highway patrol cops from the 2001 comedy Super Troopers. James Paxton stole the show with his new newly grown mustache complementing the Super Trooper look.

The blandest costumes were arguably those of the relievers, who wore Hawaiian shirts, leis and sunglasses, while the most intriguing — and most obscure at first — were the outfielders. Nelson Cruz donned a long, fake leather jacket, black pants and T-shirt, and a black cowboy hat. Guillermo Heredia wore lavender and white zebra-patterned pants and a similarly colored “macho man” shirt that had fringed sleeves. Ichiro, who also got in on the fun, sported a six-pack T-shirt and black jacket-vest with a skull on it.

Turns out, the group was dressing up as WWE wrestlers, as Cruz (i.e. the Undertaker) clarified in an Instagram post. Ichiro was “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Heredia was “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

It was entertaining. It was weird. But hey, that’s baseball.