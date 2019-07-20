The strategy worked and yet the Mariners still weren’t rewarded.

Seattle went back to its often criticized strategy of using an opener, and while that worked as planned, the Angels won anyway, 6-2 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.

And it all came down to the inability to get under an easy infield pop-up.

Mariners reliever Roenis Elias was apparently out of the ninth inning of a 2-2 game when he got Luis Rengifo to hit a towering pop-up to the right of the pitching mound. Second baseman Dee Gordon or first baseman Tim Beckham could have caught it, but it was Elias who eventually called for it .

The ball landed a couple of feet to Elias’ side. It was ruled a single but it was a play a Little League team should make, and it cost the Mariners dearly when David Fletcher followed with a go-ahead single, which was followed by a three-run homer from Mike Trout.

It was a tough ending to what had been a taut pitchers’ duel, with suspense on every pitch.

Advertising

“We didn’t make a play at the end,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “A pop-up in the infield, and obviously the guys didn’t see it right away, but you’ve got to make the play. We didn’t get that done tonight. … We gave them 28 outs tonight and it cost us.”

A few hours earlier, Matt Wisler did something many others have not done as a Seattle opener: get through his inning without allowing a run. But starting a game was not foreign to Wisler, having started 49 games in the big leagues (none as an opener) before Saturday’s appearance.

Wade LeBlanc followed Wisler. A week before, LeBlanc was shelled by the Angels, allowing six runs in four innings.

Not this time. He allowed two runs in five innings, and it might have been better with some better defense behind him.

“We pitched very well tonight, again,” Servais said, a day after Mike Leake’s near-perfect game. “A good job from Wisler opening to LeBlanc. … And the guys in the bullpen I thought threw really well.”

The Mariners scored first after loading the bases with no outs in the second. But they were only able to score one run, on a Gordon sacrifice fly.

Advertising

The Mariners pushed the lead to 2-0 when Omar Narvaez’s two-out single drove home J.P. Crawford, but the Angels answered with a pair of runs in the fourth. The runs were earned but Beckham, starting in the outfield for the first time this season, missed a catchable ball in foul territory to left field one pitch before Albert Pujols walked to load the bases with no outs.

“It was a long run and Tim hasn’t played much left field,” Servais said of Beckham, who moved to first base in the eighth inning. “It was not an easy play.”

Kole Calhoun followed by hitting into a double play that scored a run. Had Beckham made the catch on the play before, Calhoun’s grounder might have ended the inning.

Pitching dominated after that, with both bullpens pitching great. It was clear that one mistake could prove fatal.

And indeed that was the case as the Mariners were held to one hit after the third inning.

“We talk about the play we didn’t make in the ninth inning … but you’ve got to score more than two runs to beat teams in our division,” Servais said.

Still, the Mariners were left to wonder what might have been with a little better defense.

“The guys feel terrible about it,” Servais said. “They know we’ve got to make that play.”