An dropped fly ball led to a seven-run inning for the Angels and an eventual 8-4 win over the Mariners Monday night.

Angels 8, Mariners 4 at Tempe Diablo Stadium

Notable

The play of the game for the Mariners happened early — a high laser from center field by Dee Gordon to throw out Justin Upton at home as he tried to score from second on a single by Mike Trout in the bottom of the first inning.

But fielding was an adventure much of the rest of the game and ultimately proved the difference in an 8-4 loss to the Angels that dropped Seattle to 11-14 in front of 7,613.

A dropped pop up in left field by Kirk Nieuwenhuis leading off the bottom of the fifth inning opened the floodgates for a seven-run frame by the Angels in which three runs were unearned. A two-run single by Zack Cosart off Chasen Bradford keyed the inning and put the Angels up 7-1. The Angels had seven hits in the inning, all singles.

Christian Bergman, slated for a spot in the rotation in Tacoma, started and allowed four runs, but only one earned thanks to the Nieuwenhuis faux pas. He also gave up seven hits while striking out three.

An inning later, Taylor Motter dropped a popup at third but Dan Altavilla ended the threat with a strkeout of Eric Young Jr.

The Mariners got runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh on solo homers by Dan Vogelbach, Mike Ford and Nieuwenhuis while a two-out double by Mike Marjama brought home another run in the eighth.

Player of the game

Vogelbach’s homer continued his torrid spring — he has now reached base safely in 15 of the 16 games in which he has had an at-bat this spring with five homers and 11 RBI. He entered the game ranked first among all Major League hitters this spring with in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS and third in batting (.415).

Quotable

“Yeah that ball came out of his hand a little higher than maybe we would like but you are finding out what he can and can’t do out there, being aggressive with his arm and making the plays that he has. It’s been fun to watch. Some of our throws in the outfield today and some of our decision-making wasn’t so good and that’s one thing you’ve got to keep an eye on. But Dee has done great in centerfield. Really, really happy with the adjustments he has made out there,’’ — Mariner manager Scott Servais on Dee Gordon and his first-inning throw.

On Tap

The Mariners are off on Tuesday, their second of three off days this spring. The Mariners will also be off next Monday. Seattle returns to action on Wednesday night when Mike Leake will start in a 6:40 p.m. game against the Brewers at Peoria. Also scheduled to pitch Wednesday are James Pazos and Nick Vincent. That game will be broadcast live on ESPNN 710 and telecast live on ROOT.