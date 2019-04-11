KANSAS CITY — It wasn’t Edwin Encarnacion or Jay Bruce, nor was it Daniel Vogelbach or Ryon Healy or any of the expected home run bashers.

So it had to be Mitch Haniger, the team’s best overall hitter, right?

Wrong.

The Mariners went into Major League Baseball’s record books thanks to the home-run power of Dee Gordon.

Excuse me?

Yes, Dee Gordon.

Seattle’s spindly second baseman smacked a solo home run in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game vs. the Royals, giving the Mariners a home run in their first 15 games of the season. That streak surpassed the MLB record of 14 previously held by the 2002 Cleveland Indians.

Gordon sat on an 0-1 curveball from KC starter Jorge Lopez, pulling it over the wall in right field for his first homer of the season. It was just the 16th homer of Gordon’s career, which has spanned nine seasons and 866 games.