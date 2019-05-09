NEW YORK — Dee Gordon tried to walk it off and walk away from athletic trainer Matt Toth and manager Scott Servais, who came to check on him.

A 90 mph fastball from lefty J.A. Happ had ridden up and in on Gordon in his second plate appearance of the game. As Gordon tried to avoid the pitch, it struck him cleanly on his right wrist, sending him stumbling out of the box in obvious pain.

Gordon started to walk toward first base as Toth and Servais both came on the field. He kept walking away until Servais finally grabbed him. Toth checked Gordon’s wrist for a handful of minutes with Servais watching. Then they told Gordon his night was finished.

Dylan Moore replaced Gordon in the game at second base. If Gordon needs to be placed on the injured list, the Mariners would call up either shortstop J.P Crawford or Shed Long from Class AAA Tacoma. While Long is a full-time second baseman, Crawford is playing at a high level. The Mariners could start Crawford at shortstop and move Tim Beckham to second base.

Gordon came into the game hitting .304 with a .732 on-base plus slugging percentage, 14 runs scored, three doubles, a triple, three homers, 19 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.