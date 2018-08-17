He gave up eight runs in an 8-1 loss.

David Rollins had a rough return to the Rainiers, giving up eight runs in Tacoma’s 8-1 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Rollins, with the Mariners in 2015-16, was signed to fill out the rotation for the rest of the season. He gave up 10 hits, struck out three and walked one.

Ian Miller hit a solo home run for the Rainiers.

Dust Devils 6, AquaSox 4

Tri-Cities scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat Everett, which evened its record at 30-30.