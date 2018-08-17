He gave up eight runs in an 8-1 loss.
David Rollins had a rough return to the Rainiers, giving up eight runs in Tacoma’s 8-1 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.
Rollins, with the Mariners in 2015-16, was signed to fill out the rotation for the rest of the season. He gave up 10 hits, struck out three and walked one.
Ian Miller hit a solo home run for the Rainiers.
Dust Devils 6, AquaSox 4
Tri-Cities scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat Everett, which evened its record at 30-30.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Earl Thomas almost an afterthought as Seahawks end training camp
- Seahawks end-of-training camp awards: Standout player, biggest enigma, best quote, and more VIEW
- Huskies coach Chris Petersen? Yeah, he really is an OKG, his peers say
- Seahawks surprisingly release DE Marcus Smith for personal reasons, sign veteran DE Erik Walden WATCH
- 5 things to watch in Seahawks-Chargers: Who will step up at right CB? Is Brandon Marshall for real?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.