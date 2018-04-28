The rubber match of the five-game series is Sunday.
Daniel Vogelbach and Cameron Perkins homered as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers beat the Fresno Grizzlies 7-3 on Saturday night.
Ian Miller was 2 for 5 with three RBI for Tacoma, which evened the series with Fresno. Taylor Motter was 2 for 5 with a double.
Ariel Miranda started for Tacoma, getting the win after giving up three runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked three.
The rubber match of the five-game series is Sunday at 12:05 p.m.
