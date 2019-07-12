ANAHEIM, Calif. – Daniel Vogelbach didn’t return from the All-Star break a changed man or player. Nope, he’s still going to be the same pitch-taking, walk-generating, homer-bashing slugger that earned him the honors to participate in the mid-summer classic.

But like so many first-time All-Stars, he returns to the Mariners as an inspired player after having had instructive conversations with multiple-time All-Stars like J.D. Martinez and Michael Brantley. Ask any player who has been an All-Star and they will talk about the interaction with their peers as the highlight of the experience. The outgoing Vogelbach has no fear in talking to any player about anything.

“You learn a ton of stuff,” Vogelbach said. “Just about how they go about their business every day and they don’t change for the ups or the downs. Keep your same routine and trust your ability and trust your work. Don’t chase for the day by day just know that by the end of the year, it will be okay.”

For a player with such a mature approach at the plate and understanding of the strikezone, the advice serves as a solid reminder for Vogelbach. What he’s doing is working and he should keep with it.

“Just being in the clubhouse and talking with all the guys that’s the best part,” he said.

Vogelbach got one plate appearance in the game and flew out to left field off of Braves pitcher Mike Soroka. He was standing in the on-deck circle in the bottom of the eighth when Chicago’s Jose Abreu grounded into an inning-ending double play.

“It would’ve been fun to get one more at-bat,” he said. “It’s just a fun game. And I got to enjoy it all and soak it in. Hopefully, it was the first of many.”

Vogelbach watched the home run derby on Monday night. While he would’ve loved to participate, he enjoyed the spectacle, particularly the semifinal between Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Joc Pederson.

“It was fun,” he said. “That Joc and Vlad round was exciting. It was really cool. I was glad to be there.”

If he continues to produce, he could be in the derby as participant.

Vogelbach returns to build on a first half that saw him post a .238/.375/.505 slash line with 11 doubles, 21 homers, 61 walks and 51 RBIs. He wants to see that average climb significantly without losing what earned him All-Star status.

“Just listening to him talk in the clubhouse, it was a good experience for him,” manager Scott Servais said. “He looks fresh. He needed a couple of days off. We had a lot of guys who were dragging at the end of the break.”

Injury updates

Servais provided injury updates on 11, yes 11, players on the injured list for the Mariners.