ANAHEIM, Calif. – Daniel Vogelbach didn’t return from the All-Star break a changed man or player. Nope, he’s still going to be the same pitch-taking, walk-generating, homer-bashing slugger that earned him the honors to participate in the mid-summer classic.
But like so many first-time All-Stars, he returns to the Mariners as an inspired player after having had instructive conversations with multiple-time All-Stars like J.D. Martinez and Michael Brantley. Ask any player who has been an All-Star and they will talk about the interaction with their peers as the highlight of the experience. The outgoing Vogelbach has no fear in talking to any player about anything.
“You learn a ton of stuff,” Vogelbach said. “Just about how they go about their business every day and they don’t change for the ups or the downs. Keep your same routine and trust your ability and trust your work. Don’t chase for the day by day just know that by the end of the year, it will be okay.”
For a player with such a mature approach at the plate and understanding of the strikezone, the advice serves as a solid reminder for Vogelbach. What he’s doing is working and he should keep with it.
“Just being in the clubhouse and talking with all the guys that’s the best part,” he said.
Vogelbach got one plate appearance in the game and flew out to left field off of Braves pitcher Mike Soroka. He was standing in the on-deck circle in the bottom of the eighth when Chicago’s Jose Abreu grounded into an inning-ending double play.
“It would’ve been fun to get one more at-bat,” he said. “It’s just a fun game. And I got to enjoy it all and soak it in. Hopefully, it was the first of many.”
Vogelbach watched the home run derby on Monday night. While he would’ve loved to participate, he enjoyed the spectacle, particularly the semifinal between Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Joc Pederson.
“It was fun,” he said. “That Joc and Vlad round was exciting. It was really cool. I was glad to be there.”
If he continues to produce, he could be in the derby as participant.
Vogelbach returns to build on a first half that saw him post a .238/.375/.505 slash line with 11 doubles, 21 homers, 61 walks and 51 RBIs. He wants to see that average climb significantly without losing what earned him All-Star status.
“Just listening to him talk in the clubhouse, it was a good experience for him,” manager Scott Servais said. “He looks fresh. He needed a couple of days off. We had a lot of guys who were dragging at the end of the break.”
Injury updates
Servais provided injury updates on 11, yes 11, players on the injured list for the Mariners.
- Sam Tuivailala (arm fatigue) had his rehab stint transferred to Class AAA Tacoma from Class AA Arkansas and was expected to pitch on Friday evening. Tuivailala made five appearances with the Travelers, pitching five shutout innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and six strikeouts. The plan is for Tuivailala to throw back-to-back outings and one outing of more than one inning before being reinstated from the injured list
- Brandon Brennan (shoulder train) was scheduled to start his rehab stint on Friday night in Arizona. He will then be transferred to another affiliate to continue his throwing program.
- Hunter Strickland (lat strain) is with the team and will throw a full bullpen on Saturday. He will then fly back to Seattle and throw a live batting practice session with Tacoma before starting his rehab stint.
- Felix Hernandez (lat strain) will throw a full bullpen session on Monday.
- Mitch Haniger (ruptured testicle) has an appointment with his surgeon next week to see if he can be cleared for physical activity. There’s no timeline on a possible return for Haniger.
- Braden Bishop (lacerated spleen) has been cleared to resume working out and lifting weights to try and rebuild strength lost from his surgery. He still has yet to be cleared for baseball activity. And is considered a long way from playing in games.
- Conner Sadzeck (elbow inflammation) is playing long toss out to 120 feet is moving closer to a bullpen session, which could early next week.
- Ryon Healy (lower back strain) has resumed baseball activity in Arizona. He’s playing catch, taking ground balls and also hitting off a tee.
- Austin Adams (Grade 1 lat strain) is feeling much better but hasn’t been cleared to resume throwing.
- Chasen Bradford (forearm strain) is progressing, but not cleared to throw.
- Dan Altavilla (flexor bundle strain) has had the symptoms from his injury calm down, but Servais said he will “be out for a while.”
