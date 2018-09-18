Vogelbach may get a start at first base or designated hitter in the coming days.

HOUSTON — Less than 24 hours after hitting a pinch-hit grand slam to lead the Mariners a 4-1 victory on Monday, Daniel Vogelbach was back on the bench for Tuesday night’s game in Houston.

This is the world and the roster he occupies at the moment. Manager Scott Servais decided to start Robinson Cano at first base with right-hander Josh James on the mound. And until his status changes with the Mariners, Nelson Cruz, is still the everyday designated hitter.

That leaves Vogelbach available for pinch hits and perhaps a random start.

Servais said that he may start Vogelbach at first base before the season ends, and he could get a start or tow at designated hitter as well. Even with the Mariners’ non-existent playoff hopes Vogelbach is still not going to see everyday playing time.

It’s a situation he’s accepted over the past few seasons as he rode the shuttle between Class AAA Tacoma and the big leagues. His call-ups were brief and never sustained despite his eye-popping numbers in Tacoma. But after initially losing his temper when he was sent down in spring training of 2017, Vogelbach has become more understanding of the process.

“God’s got a plan for us and we don’t really know what it is,” he said. “I’m really confident that everything is going to workout and everything is going to be okay in the end. All I can do is continue to perform and put up numbers wherever I’m at. The minute you fall down then you aren’t good enough so I need to continue to put up numbers and continue be the guy that I am and help the team win.”

He did that with the grand slam on Monday night. It was something that had Servais literally standing on his chair in the dugout to watch and celebrate.

“I’m very happy for him,” Servais said. “You root for guys, you really do. Vogey’s certainly had his ups and downs with us. Through all of that, he’s maintained a very good attitude. After the initial disappoint in 2017 of not making the team out of spring training, he really re-adjusted his attitude. He’s been a team guy. He’s joking around and he’s always got something to say. Last night was great payback.”

Depending on the Mariners roster changes in the offseason, particularly the status of Cruz’s free agency, Vogelbach could be back in Class AAA for the fourth straight season.

“When you get sent down, you have your day where you aren’t happy about it,” he said. “But if I go down there and have a week or two where I don’t perform then obviously they were right to send me down. I just have to continue to go there and perform, perform and perform.”

Trying to figure out how to keep Vogelbach and his power bat in the big leagues next season is affected by many factors.

“How does he fit next year? That’s next year,” Servais said.

The Mariners went out and traded for Ryon Healy to play first because they weren’t certain that Vogelbach was capable of handling the position on a day-to-day basis. The defense will always be a question for him.

“I think he’s gotten better,” Servais said. “I don’t think it’s to the point where a Gold Glove is coming his way any time soon. I think he knows that too. But he wants to show he can handle the positions and make the plays you are supposed to make. That’s all we’ve ever asked from him.”

It’s certainly improved from two seasons ago.

“He’s much better,” Servais said. “He’s trusting his hands better. He’s in better position to receive throws at the bag. It’s quite a bit better. He’s put a lot of work in. But he’s here because he can hit. Let’s be real.”

Also

*** The Mariners have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday. It will be a bullpen day, but just who takes the mound in the first inning hasn’t been determined.

“We could start (Roenis Elias) or we could start an opener and see where we go from there,” Servais said. “Casey Lawrence hasn’t pitched in a while and he has some length. It’s kind of like we did it the other day. You come up with a plan to get you through the first half of the game and then you see where you are at.”

*** James Paxton (influenza, pneumonia) threw a bullpen session before Tuesday’s game. This would set him up to possibly start in the weekend series at Globe Life Park vs. the Rangers.

*** Felix Hernandez (right hamstring) will join the Mariners when they travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in their final road series of the season. Hernandez has been throwing at Safeco Field the past few days, keeping his arm active as he continues to rehab the hamstring.

“I’m hoping he throws a bullpen there on the first day,” Servais said. “And then we’ll see where we are at from there.”