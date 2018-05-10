Tacoma loses 11-3 at El Paso, Texas.
The Tacoma Rainiers saw their three-game winning streak snapped in an 11-3 loss at El Paso, Texas, on Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Southwest University Park.
Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach notched the Rainiers’ only multi-hit outing, going 3 for 4 with a solo home run and two RBI.
Shortstop Taylor Motter reached base twice, going 1 for 3 with a run scored, a triple and a walk.
The contest went sideways fast for Tacoma (16-18), falling behind 3-0 in the bottom of the first and facing an 11-0 deficit after just three innings of play.
Rainiers starting pitcher Max Povse (1-6) had a brief outing, allowing eight runs on three hits while walking seven and striking out three.
Christian Bergman (2-3, 3.69) starts on Friday night in the series finale.
