First baseman Daniel Vogelbach hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot in the first inning, and the Tacoma Rainiers crushed Reno 11-1 in front of 7,497 fans at Cheney Stadium in a Pacific Coast League game Wednesday night.
Christian Bergman started for Tacoma (62-65) and allowed only one hit in seven scoreless innings of work.
At Everett 2, Spokane 1
Shortstop Connor Kopach hit a triple and scored in the third inning, which ended up being the game-winner, as the AquaSox (32-32) held on to beat visiting Spokane before 2,603 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium in the Northwest League game.
