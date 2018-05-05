Daniel Vogelbach homered and drove in two runs, but the visiting Tacoma Rainiers lost 7-4 to the Reno Aces on Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

RENO, Nev. — Daniel Vogelbach homered and drove in two runs, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost 7-4 to the Reno Aces on Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

Vogelbach, Mike Marjama and Ian Miller each had two hits for the Rainiers (13-16), but they couldn’t make up for some shaky pitching. Starter Max Povse (1-5) gave up six runs on four hits in 52/3 innings.

Tacoma and Reno (12-18) play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m.