Daniel Vogelbach homered and drove in two runs, but the visiting Tacoma Rainiers lost 7-4 to the Reno Aces on Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game.
RENO, Nev. — Daniel Vogelbach homered and drove in two runs, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost 7-4 to the Reno Aces on Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game.
Vogelbach, Mike Marjama and Ian Miller each had two hits for the Rainiers (13-16), but they couldn’t make up for some shaky pitching. Starter Max Povse (1-5) gave up six runs on four hits in 52/3 innings.
Tacoma and Reno (12-18) play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.