TACOMA — Daniel Castro and Joseph Odom each had four hits as Tacoma (56-68) waltzed to an 11-1 victory over Fresno (55-69) on Saturday night in Pacific Coast League baseball.

Castro had a solo homer and finished with three RBI. Odom had four singles and an RBI in raising his average to .450 in his five games with the Rainiers.

At Salem-Keizer 8, Everett 0

The Volcanoes (36-25) took advantage of six errors by the AquaSox (29-32).