By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners playoff times announced for wild-card series in Toronto
- M's sweep Tigers in doubleheader, set playoff date at Toronto VIEW
- Mariners history quiz: Test your knowledge of Seattle's playoff drought
- UW men's basketball team lands four-star 2023 recruit Wesley Yates III
- Marco Gonzales goes 7 innings, Ty France hits walk-off single for win in Mariners' regular-season finale
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.