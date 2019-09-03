CHICAGO — There were glimpses of the offense breaking through in the Seattle Mariners’ 6-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, but like it has much of the season, that image was gone in the blink of an eye.

On three occasions, the Mariners’ threat disappeared in less than a second when they struck out three times with the bases loaded against Cubs ace Jon Lester. Seattle left eight runners in scoring position, while the team’s struggling bullpen failed to keep the game in reach following an early exit from starter Felix Hernandez.

“We had the bases loaded three times in the first six innings against Lester, and we weren’t able to cash in,” manager Scott Servais said after the game. “You’ve gotta do that. You’ve got to score runs on the road, and to win you need a big hit here and there, and we just weren’t able to do that at all.”

Hernandez showed flashes of his old, Cy Young award-winning self on a muggy night at Wrigley Field. He allowed two runs on two hits in three innings of work as lightning over Lake Michigan was silently glowing up the clouds in the background.

But the 33-year-old veteran couldn’t stop the Cubs from making noise, giving up a towering, 450-foot home run to catcher Wilson Contreras in the second inning, which opened the scoring at 1-0. The Cubs tacked on another run against King Felix in the third on a Nicholas Castellanos sac fly that scored second baseman Ben Zobrist to make it 2-0.

“I lost my command,” Hernandez told reporters after the game. “I was all over the place.”

Outside the home run to Contreras, Hernandez worked the curveball well and struck out five Cubs on breaking pitches but walked four batters and hiked his pitch count up to 70 by the end of the third inning. With another bases-loaded opportunity in the next frame, Servais pulled the starter in hopes of cashing in offensively with pinch-hitter Tim Lopes. Lopes struck out swinging on three pitches.

“It was a frustrating game,” Servais said. “We just never got it going offensively.”

Hernandez was frustrated with his game, too. Tuesday night was the third time in 11 starts this season where Hernandez didn’t pitch past the third inning. After the game, Hernandez said he felt fine physically but feels “completely lost” mechanically.

Servais turned to long reliever Wade LeBlanc, who worked a quick 1-2-3 fourth before giving up a three-run hom erun to Castellanos in the fifth inning, which extended the deficit to 5-0 and seemingly put the game out of reach.

The Cubs tacked on another blast in the seventh off rookie reliever Erik Swanson, when left fielder Kyle Schwarber sent a solo shot out over the crowd in right and onto Sheffield Avenue to make it 6-0.

“You’ve got to get experience somehow,” Servais said. “You’ve got to run them out there and let them experience it.”

Despite their looming presence on the basepaths, the Mariners’ offense couldn’t match the Cubs’ power and could only stretch one late-inning run across on an RBI single from Daniel Vogelbach that scored second baseman Dee Gordon.

The Mariners, who fell to 58-82, will fly out to Houston, where they start a four-game weekend series with the first place Astros on Thursday.

Notes:

– The Mariners recalled rookies Shed Long (infielder) and Zac Grotz (relief pitcher) fromClass AAA Tacoma on Tuesday. Long played in 19 games with Seattle over two previous stints with the club, batting .232 with seven doubles, one home run and five RBI before fracturing his finger while with Tacoma in mid-July. Grotz returns to the Mariners’ roster for the second time this season with a 3.52 ERA over five relief appearances.

– Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez was out of the lineup again Tuesday. Before the game, Servais told reporters he’s hoping Narvaez will be available Thursday in the series opener against Houston.

– Servais also gave an update on right fielder Mitch Haniger’s injury (ruptured testicle in June), which he says has more to do with lower-back issues now and the former All-Star might get a second opinion from doctors. Servais said Haniger is still a “huge part of what the plan was going forward” but doesn’t want him to overexert himself with the team back 32 games in the final month of the season.