Cubs 16, Mariners 12, at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Two games into the spring, the Mariners partook in a “Cactus League Special” with the visiting Cubs in a game where runs were frequent, hits were aplenty and mistakes were common. The two teams combined for 28 runs on 30 hits with 18 pitchers used in the 3-hour, 45-minute marathon.

Perhaps it was a sign of things to come when Mariners starter Marco Gonzales couldn’t get out of the first inning, giving up five runs on two hits with three walks and a strikeout. Gonzales served up a three-run homer to Josh Phegley.

“You go out in that first one and you just want to feel good and throw some strikes,” Gonzales said. “My timing was a little off and I’m frustrated by my execution. But the first time out, I wanted to feel good and have the ball feel good coming out of my hand. The results are what they are this time of the year.”

On a day where scoreless innings weren’t common, right-handers Gerson Bautista and Sam Delaplane both delivered frames without allowing a run to score.

Player of the game

Vying for one of the final spots on the opening-day roster, utility player Tim Lopes got the start at second base and had a monster day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a pair of run-scoring singles and a two-run double. Lopes’ competition for that utility spot — Dylan Moore — hit a two-run homer.

Quotable

“A lot of baseball today. Certainly a great day to play and a great day to hit. We saw it play out that way today. Marco, first time out, obviously not sharp command-wise. He had a hard time landing his secondary pitches. He got a couple balls up in the air and they took off on him.” — Seattle manager Scott Servais.

On tap

The Mariners make their first road trip on their Cactus League schedule, traveling to nearby Maryvale, Ariz., to face the Milwaukee Brewers. Right-hander Kendall Graveman will make the start with left-hander Justus Sheffield scheduled to piggyback off him. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle: right-handers Zach Grotz, Joey Gerber, Wyatt Mills and Jack Anderson. Milwaukee will start right-hander Wily Peralta. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PST. The game will be broadcast live on mariners.com and a delayed broadcast on ESPN 710-AM.

Video highlights

Link to MLB.com highlights

Box score

02.24.20 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd