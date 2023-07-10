They love the coffee. They love the weather. They love, er, call the park “fair.” And they love exploring the city during the season.

The annual All-Star Game media availability before the afternoon workouts has not — and will never — quite reach the carnivallike absurdity of the Super Bowl’s media day.

Though with each passing year, it inches closer.

But, hey, it’s a celebration of baseball and it’s supposed to be fun. Not all the questions can be about exit velocity, swing adjustments, pitching mechanics, first-half performance or the excitement of being on the All-Star team.

So it’s fair for different media outlets to throw out the random questions and video the responses like:

“What is a Kraken?”

Some knew, others didn’t.

“What is your go-to karaoke song?”

Most of them said they were bad singers.

Does cream cheese belong on a hot dog?

The common answer: “Is that a thing here?”

Should Seattle have an NBA team?

It doesn’t matter that they said, the only answer is yes.

Most players tried to embrace the fun of the situation. Others were not as amused and churned out one-word responses with a look of “this needs to end.”

Advertising

The overcast skies led to temps in the mid 60s, drawing smiles from many players.

“We were just in Miami and it was awful,” said one player not wanting to be named. “This feels amazing.”

The Mariners just left Houston, where it was 97 degrees with thunderstorms and excessive humidity. It was 105 at the team’s complex in Peoria, Arizona.

A year ago at Dodger Stadium, temperatures climbed into the mid-90s for media day, which was held on a concrete plaza with minimal shade behind the center-field wall. A few people got ill due to the heat and sun.

There was no need for the roof to be closed this year, but there was no need for anything to block the shade.

MLB put players at tables along the warning track of the outfield. It wasn’t an ideal setup, leaving a minimal amount of space for maneuvering.

Advertising

While players often comment about the Mariners’ brutal travel during the season and the far reaches of its location, making the trip to the Pacific Northwest for the All-Star Game is enjoyable.

For Adley Rutschman, it meant coming home — sort of. Born and raised in the Portland area and a standout at Oregon State, he grew up a Mariners fan and owns a Kraken jersey.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “You look at it kind of before the season and know that it’s going to be here in Seattle, and the fact that we’re here now, it’s just amazing that it kind of came to fruition.”

For Marcus Semien, who played six seasons with the Oakland Athletics and is in his second season with the Rangers, the All-Star Game will be his 64th game at T-Mobile Park.

“I love playing here,” he said. “It’s close to home for me, close to where I grew up. It’s a place where my family can come visit and watch me. The weather is usually OK. If it gets a little cold, I still like that. I enjoy playing in this climate where it never gets too hot. I think that being on this field, especially when the Mariners are in it, you know the fans are some of the best in the game. So it’s always a fun place to play.”

If it is so fun, many fans might wonder, then why didn’t Semien sign with the Mariners as a free agent? Well, that seven-year, $175 million contract offered by the Rangers helped sway that decision. And the Mariners never really got a chance to counter that offer, though it’s unlikely ownership was willing to do so.

Advertising

Sean Murphy, who was Semien’s teammates on those A’s teams and was later traded to the Braves in Oakland’s purge of salary and talent, loved the short flight up from the Bay Area to play in Seattle in past years.

“I always love coming to Seattle,” he said. “Having off days here was great. I’d walk and explore, and I love the weather. I love the ballpark here. The fans here were great. They packed the place a bunch last year when we were here and it’s always a fun atmosphere.”

Indeed, Murphy was out of the lineup and watching from the bench on Sept. 30 at T-Mobile when the Mariners clinched their first postseason appearance in 21 years on Cal Raleigh’s winning home run off Domingo Acevedo.

While Murphy admitted he isn’t a big coffee drinker, his wife, Carleigh, makes him go to the different shops in the downtown.

“She gets so excited about the coffee,” he said. “She’s never had a bad cup of coffee here.”

As for the media throng, no player was inundated with more cameras, recording devices and people crowded around him than Shohei Ohtani.

Sponsored

The two-way superstar is baseball’s most recognizable player. And with his free agency looming after this season, the crush of media increased from a year ago.

And, yes, Ohtani is fond of Seattle.

“I’ve actually spent about two offseasons in Seattle, a total of four months maybe,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “And I felt like it’s a very nice city. I really liked it.”

Indeed, Ohtani, who is constantly working to improve as a pitcher and a hitter, has frequented Driveline Baseball’s massive facility in the offseason, working with its instructors and analysts and using the cutting-edge technology to make tweaks to his game.

That doesn’t mean Seattle has any more of an edge in signing him this offseason, but at least he doesn’t hate the place. Though he wasn’t asked about the weather in the offseason, which is slightly different from his in-season home on California’s Newport Beach.

The only players garnering similar attention were Julio Rodriguez, who is the unofficial player host of the event and Seattle-native Corbin Carroll, who is the odds-on favorite to win the NL rookie of the year.

“It’s a special opportunity to be at home,” Rodriguez said. “I can’t wait to step on the field and hear my name and see what Seattle’s got.”

Seattle has got the eyes of baseball and really the sports world on it for the next few days.

“The biggest names in the game are here, the biggest people involved in baseball,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s the national pastime. I know football has taken its spot, but it’s baseball. I think it’ll show very well for the next couple of days with the greatest players in the game.”