I’ve often said that the 2001 MLB All-Star Game was the absolute peak of baseball in Seattle.

It had been a magical summer. The Mariners were a revelation that year, reaching the break with an astounding 63-24 mark (en route to an American League-record 116 wins) and a 19-game division lead. Safeco Field, not yet two years old and still a source of wonderment, was filled to the brim virtually every night. The Mariners placed eight players on the AL All-Star team, not to mention manager Lou Piniella, who served as a coach for Joe Torre. The weather all week was glorious, and the All-Star Game was a vibrant celebration of baseball in general (and Mariners baseball in particular), all displayed in the best possible light.

We all know what happened afterward. The shock of the 9/11 attacks two months later ended the celebratory nature of the season. The Mariners were ousted from the American League Championship Series in five games by the Yankees and spent the next 21 years trying to get back to the postseason.

That All-Star week is frozen in time as the zenith of a halcyon era that faded over the ensuing two decades.

Now the All-Star Game is returning to Seattle in July, and on paper it certainly shapes up as a similar opportunity to showcase the organization in the best possible light. Coming off a triumphant return to the playoffs last year, with an appealing young nucleus, it seemed like the Mariners again lucked into a perfect confluence of a rising team, a stable of stars (one in particular who was poised to become the face of baseball), and an event that brings the baseball world to Seattle to soak it all in — and show it all off to.

And all that still might take place in storybook fashion. The All-Star Game is still two months away, which can be eternity in baseball. There’s plenty of time for the team to surge, and for players to solidify their All-Star resumes.

Yet at roughly the one-quarter pole of the season, the dream scenario has not gone according to plan. After winning on opening day over Cleveland to go to 1-0, the Mariners have yet to pull above .500 again. They dipped as low as five games under at 11-16, worked their way back to .500 twice, but in each case lost the next game. That included Wednesday’s 4-3 heartbreaker to the division-leading Rangers, another in a long line of troubling one-run defeats. The Mariners sit in fourth place in a five-team division, not at all where they hoped to be.

That said, the Mariners are still in solid position to make a run. The Texas loss left them 4 ½ games off the division lead and three games out of the third wild-card — nothing that, say, a six-game winning streak or a 10-out-of-12 stretch couldn’t take care of. And with a pitching staff that’s near the top of the majors in most statistical categories, that’s certainly doable.

Anyone who has watched the Mariners this year knows their downfall has been offense, which has been among the worst in baseball. If that doesn’t improve soon there will be no surge. No need to re-litigate the question of whether they should have done more to address that in the offseason. The point is that none of the position players who might have been forecast as All-Star candidates has played up to that level. Their best hitter and strongest candidate, in fact, has been Jarred Kelenic, who came into 2023 with a career .168 average and little to no expectation of becoming the consistent producer he has been.

Of course, the biggest puzzle has been Julio Rodriguez; I’m sure MLB and the Mariners have been salivating over the prospect of unleashing him on the world at the All-Star festivities since not long after Seattle was designated as the site of the 2023 game in September 2021. Julio first insinuated himself into the national consciousness with his dazzling show at the 2022 All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

J-Rod seemed to be an ironclad All-Star lock in 2023, but as he straddles the Mendoza line in mid-May it’s not so ironclad anymore. An All-Star Game in Seattle without Rodriguez would be a bitter disappointment, but he needs a rapid resurgence to put that back on track.

Last year’s other Mariner All-Star, Ty France, has just emerged from a prolonged slump with a torrid week at the plate, but he has work to do. Cal Raleigh, Eugenio Suarez, and Teoscar Hernandez, all of whom could have been projected as potential All-Stars, have been inconsistent. J.P. Crawford faces a wealth of big-name talent at shortstop, though his numbers are as good as anyone’s besides Bo Bichette, Wander Franco and Jorge Mateo.

George Kirby, Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert could all put themselves in line for a spot on the All-Star staff. But it’s not shaping up as the bonanza of selections that occurred in 2001, when Ichiro, Bret Boone, Edgar Martinez, John Olerud, Mike Cameron, Freddy Garcia, Jeff Nelson and Kaz Sasaki made the American League squad (and you could have made a case for Arthur Rhodes and Jamie Moyer).

Of course, 2001 was such an aberrational year that it’s not really fair to use it as a comparison. Not on an apples-to-apples (or All-Stars to All-Stars) basis, anyway. But when it comes to the baseball vibe of the city, it’s definitely what the Mariners, and Seattle, should aspire to.

So far, the magic has been elusive.