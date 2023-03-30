As the unmistakable baritone of public address announcer Tom Hutyler boomed his name over the massive sound system of T-Mobile Park, a voice he heard so many times growing in a building he still occasionally calls Safeco Field out of habit, Cooper Hummel played it cool with a stoic look as he ran down the magenta carpet in right field toward the first-base line.

But the kid inside of Hummel, the one who grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon, worshiping the Mariners, was anything but calm. He was freaking out.

Wearing the pristine white home uniform, Hummel was living his childhood dream of playing for the Mariners. The only thing that might make it feel even more real will be when he gets into a game at T-Mobile Park.

Hummel made the Arizona Diamondbacks’ opening-day roster last season and made his MLB debut on opening day of 2022, pinch hitting and working a walk.

But this opening day will be different.

“A lot of people have asked me, ‘How is this one going to feel?’” he said. “This was the dream when I was 5 to 6 to 10 years old. Obviously, playing in the big leagues is a dream, but putting this uniform on, this was the dream.”

Advertising

As a kid, his family would make multiple trips to Seattle in the summer, either for fun or for select baseball tournaments. Going to a Mariners game was a must if they were in town.

“I’ve seen a lot of games here,” he said.

The only time he was on the field as a player was in 2016. A switch-hitting catcher at the University of Portland, he was invited to a pre-draft workout at T-Mobile.

Well, he was on also on the field in 2007 as a star player on the Lake Oswego Little League team that made it to the Little League World Series. The team got to throw out the first pitch, and Hummel was even interviewed on the field by Mariners radio reporter Shannon Drayer while wearing a Mariners uniform. Hummel showed Drayer the picture this spring.

So it turns out my first interview with Cooper Hummel was not on the #Mariners Hot Stove this winter, it was at Safeco Field in 2007. His mom found the pic. Moms are the best! pic.twitter.com/O84WXsmQls — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 17, 2023

“Playing an actual game here is going to be pretty sweet,” he said.

Hummel glanced at the white jersey hanging in his locker with his last name in navy lettering and the No. 21.

“It’s very surreal,” he said. “The teal ones were always my favorite growing up. And it was cool wearing it in spring training, but I’ve got the white one now and I got the right size. It’s sinking in now.”

Advertising

Hummel had a Mariners-themed room as a kid with posters of Mariners stars like Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro. He’s been to “a ton” of games and watched every one he could on TV.

The chance to play for the team you cheered for growing up is just a different feeling.

“Jerry Dipoto and I talked about it this offseason,” Hummel said. “He was a Mets fan growing up and got to pitch with them at one point. He said, ‘It’s just a different feeling.’ It’s gonna feel different for me too. I mimicked Ichiro in my backyard all the time, or sometimes I would be Ken Griffey Jr. Whoever it was, I was mimicking them all, even Adrian Beltre dropping to one knee and trying to hit a ball over the wall.”

Hummel will have his wife, his parents, his sister and her boyfriend watching him in Seattle. But there will be others cheering for him.

“I’ve gotten text after text being like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be there Friday. I’m going to be there Saturday,’” he said. “I’ve got a ton of friends from high school that are coming up and they’ve got their own little cheering section. I think it’s up in the 300 level somewhere.”

Traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners this offseason in exchange for Kyle Lewis, Hummel is not only coming to the team he grew up watching, but coming to it at a time when it could reach heights he never saw as a kid.

Advertising

“There’s that video that keeps playing of J.P. (Crawford) walking out the tunnel where he’s yelling and he’s all excited,” Hummel said. “I’m doing that inside.”

Also

Infielder Dylan Moore (oblique strain) and outfielder Taylor Trammell (hand/wrist surgery) were placed on the injured list Thursday morning. They stayed back in Arizona at extended spring training to receive treatment and start their rehab process.

The Mariners are still projecting for Moore to return in mid-April, while Trammell recently started swing a bat and is about two weeks away from taking at-bats in games.