PEORIA, Ariz. — During a regular batting practice session on a back field Saturday morning, Scott Servais watched from behind the cage as a group of hitters took some early swings. It’s a common scene in a major league spring training camp.

But after about 15 minutes, Servais took something of a detour, walking around the back of the cage, up the first-base line and out to the grass in right field.

There, the Mariners manager stopped and started a conversation with Cooper Hummel.

In his first camp with the Mariners, Hummel had spent the past month working exclusively at catcher, squatting in the bullpen most mornings and studying a pitching staff he’d never worked with.

Now, suddenly, Servais and the Mariners are asking Hummel to try something new … and Hummel couldn’t be happier about it.

“Put me wherever you need me,” Hummel said Sunday, relaying his message to Servais. “My favorite position is hitter. Just put me in the lineup.”

With 16 days until the Mariners open the season against Cleveland at T-Mobile Park, there is little mystery about how the club’s roster will shake out. There weren’t many position battles to begin with coming into spring training, and the most intriguing competition remaining is for the final spot on the bench.

That’s where Hummel fits in.

Or where he hopes to fit in, anyway.

The Mariners signed veteran Tommy La Stella to a one-year, low-risk deal in January and penciled in the left-handed-hitting infielder as the backup at third base and first base.

La Stella, however, has been limited by shoulder irritation. He made his spring debut as the designated hitter Saturday against Colorado, going 1 for 3. He was the DH again Monday and had an RBI double against the Angels.

La Stella has yet to start throwing during on-field workouts, and Servais said La Stella is at least a couple of more days away from seeing any game action on defense.

That has opened the door for the switch-hitting Hummel to take on even more in a utility role.

Servais covets flexibility in those bench roles. Dylan Moore, on track to make his spring debut Thursday, has proved his value in that fashion the past few seasons. Sam Haggerty, a switch hitter with speed, became a fan favorite because of his ability to do a little bit of everything.

Out in right field early Saturday, Servais laid out some potential options for Hummel to join them in a similar role.

“I’ve done a lot of catching so far, and we’re just kind of seeing if there’s a path, if there’s a role, that’s needed in order to make the team,” Hummel said.

The 28-year-old Portland native, acquired in an offseason trade with Arizona for Kyle Lewis, has had a productive spring. The Mariners like that he’s a switch hitter, and they’re curious about his defense in the outfield corners.

During his 2021 season in Triple-A, Hummel played five different positions — catcher, left field, right field, first and third — and Servais is toying with the idea of giving Hummel some game reps at first at some point this spring.

“It’s an interesting skill set,” Servais said. “He’s off to a good start. … We’ll move around a little bit more, and it’ll be good for him. It’s about getting into the big leagues and what’s going to allow him to get on a major league roster.

“And looking at how we’re built out, the versatility he brings, the switch-hit tool is pretty valuable. I loved the switch-hitters we had last year in the lineup. It becomes a real ‘plus’ for you as the season goes along. So we’ll see.”

Hummel started in left field and batted second Sunday against Texas. He caught the one fly ball hit his way — making a nice running catch coming in on a soft line drive — and then laced an RBI double off the wall in left field to score the Mariners’ first run off veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Hummel grew up a Mariners fan, and he’s enjoying every bit of his first camp with his childhood team.

“I love it. This is awesome,” he said. “This is the best group I’ve ever been around. The way everyone handles themselves and the way that the group mixes together, it’s pretty special.”

Munoz ready for game action

Andres Munoz’s four-seam fastball sat at an easy 98-99 mph during his second live batting practice Monday afternoon on a back field at the Peoria Sports Complex … and it might have only been the third-best pitch he was throwing.

The Mariners’ 24-year-old reliever is breaking in a new two-seam fastball — and, yep, breaking more bats with it, too.

On Friday, Moore became the first hitter to step in against Munoz’s new pitch. On Monday, Moore stepped in again. In his third at-bat, Moore did well to work a 3-2 count, laying off a couple of biting sliders down in the zone.

But on the 3-2 pitch, Munoz broke out the upper-90s two-seamer, which cut inside on the right-handed Moore, who swung and broke his bat on a soft pop-up.

“Every outing he’s had he’s just gotten better and better and better,” said catcher Brian O’Keefe, who caught Munoz on Monday. “I think today was the best he’s looked with [the two-seamer]. Command-wise, it was really good. I think it’s going to be a really good weapon for him, for sure.”

Munoz has been eased into spring training after offseason surgery on his right foot, but he said he’s feeling good, and his performance on the mound suggests as much, too.

Munoz threw about 30 pitches in all during the live session, and Servais said early Monday that Munoz is on track to pitch in his first Cactus League game later this week.

Notes

— SS J.P. Crawford, dealing with what Servais described as a “soggy” throwing arm, was out of the lineup for the second straight day Monday. Servais said general soreness is typical for many players at this point in the spring. Crawford is scheduled to DH on Tuesday.

— LHP Brennan Bernardino was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, a day after RHP Easton McGee was optioned to Tacoma. In other moves, RHP Juan Then was optioned to Double-A Arkansas, and RHPs Taylor Dollard and Darren McCaughan and OF Alberto Rodriguez were reassigned to minor league camp.