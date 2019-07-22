EVERETT — The AquaSox tried but failed in a comeback bid before losing 9-7 to Spokane in the Northwest League on Monday.

The Indians (22-16) scored three runs in the top of the 10th for a 9-6 lead. In the bottom of the 10th, Everett (18-20) got a run-scoring double from Cash Gladfelter with no outs. After two Everett batters struck out swinging, Trent Tingelstad singled, but then the final batter also struck out.