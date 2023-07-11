Elias Diaz took home the Ted Williams MVP award after he hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to give the National League a 3-2 win on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

“It feels incredible,” Diaz said. “When we [NL team] all got here, we talked about how we were gonna bring home the win. I just didn’t realize it was gonna be me to bring home the win, but it feels great, it feels awesome.”

Diaz, who was the lone Colorado Rockies representative, took Orioles’ star closer Félix Bautista deep off an 86-mph splitter.

“I feel like I went in [to the at-bat] with a really good plan,” he said. “Just talking with the hitting coach, him showing me the numbers. … I was looking for a certain pitch and was able to get it and connect.”

It was 32-year-old Diaz’s first All-Star Game appearance and it couldn’t have been a greater feeling for him.

“For me it’s a great honor,” he emphasized. “All the work that I’ve tried to put in over my career, that God was able to bless me in that way is just incredible.”

Diaz is the first catcher in Rockies history to make an All-Star appearance and to win MVP. He slotted in at designated hitter, replacing Jorge Soler.

“When I talked to Rob [Thompson] I basically told him ‘whatever he needs from me, I’m here to help the team,’” he said. “I didn’t necessarily realize it would be me winning the game and bringing home the victory.”

Diaz said Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia claimed to have called the game-winning moment in the fourth inning when he approached Diaz in the dugout, saying that he would hit a home run and take the eventual lead, when the game was tied at 1-1.

Diaz, who is hitting .277 with nine homers and 45 RBI, was released by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 and picked up by the Rockies.

“When they [Pirates] let me go I didn’t let myself feel defeated,” he said. “I maintained my confidence. I stayed positive and I’m happy to be and have this experience.”