Hernandez gave up seven runs in three-plus innings of work

Indians 16, Mariners (ss) 2 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Mariners starter Felix Hernandez cruised through the first two innings but gradually fell part. He gave up a solo homer to Oscar Mercado in the third inning. Hernandez didn’t record an out in the fourth inning. He walked Jose Ramirez and seemed irritated by a missed strike-three call from home-plate ump Jeremie Rehak. It snowballed from there — a walk, a single, an RBI single, another RBI single and one more RBI single. Hernandez was lifted from the game without recording an out in the inning.

His replacement Jorgan Cavanerio walked in a run and gave up a two-run double. Those three runs were also charged to Hernandez, who allowed seven runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He has a 15.95 ERA this spring.

The Mariners gave their top draft pick from last season — right-hander Logan Gilbert — a chance to pitch in a Cactus League game. Gilbert didn’t pitch in a professional game last season after being taken with the No. 14 pick out of Stetson. He was diagnosed with mononucleosis, and the Mariners shut him down after his heavy workload in college. He’s only pitched in a handful of intrasquad games this spring. Gilbert struggled, giving up five runs on four hits, including a homer.

“I hope he’s breathing by now,” M’s manager Scott Servais joked of Gilbert’s nervousness. “That first time out in a major league spring-training game, it got going a little fast for him and he had a hard time slowing it down. That’s what we are here for, give young guys an opportunity. He’ll learn from it. He’ll be fine. He’s a great-looking prospect.”

Right-hander Justin Dunn also struggled, giving up three runs in three innings, including back-to-back homers. Indians hitters banged out 16 hits with four doubles and four homers.

Player of the game

Jay Bruce continues to swing the bat well this spring. He hit a deep homer to center and also had a double. Bruce is hitting .440 with two homers and six RBI.

Quotable

“Felix has made a concerted effort this spring to work the curveball in early in counts and early in the game and he didn’t do that today. He was able to get through the first couple of innings. But it caught up with him the second time through their order. He needs to continue to work that in. It’s one of his better pitches, and he didn’t go to that today.” — Servais

On tap

The Mariners will host the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at Peoria Stadium. Lefty Wade LeBlanc will make the start for Seattle while right-hander Heath Fillmyer will start for KC. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports and broadcast live on ESPN 710 and mariners.com.

