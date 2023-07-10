Dontay Reynolds of Federal Way was so determined not to miss a single moment of Monday’s Home Run Derby — “the ode to the big stick,” as he calls it — that he showed up at T-Mobile Park at 8:45 a.m., more than eight hours before starting time.

“Well worth the wait,” Reynolds said. The 32-year-old was 12 the last time the Midsummer Classic came to Seattle in 2001 and hadn’t been able to attend. Now he found himself with his friends at the very head of a very long line outside Lumen Field, all but assured of good seats to watch players warm up for the annual slugfest. “Probably would have put up a tent here, if we had to,” Reynolds added.

Variations on Reynolds’ dedication and enthusiasm echoed up and down the lines of fans that by midafternoon wound around T-Mobile Park.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Lori Scruggs of Des Moines, who found out she was going to the All-Star Game in May. Although she’d been a Mariners fan since 1977, when her high school gave tickets to students who made honor roll, she’d been unable to go to the two prior Seattle editions of the All-Star Game, in 1979 and 2001.

When Scruggs, a second grade teacher in the Federal Way School District, learned she’d gotten tickets, she immediately texted her son, Sean, who was with her Monday.

“I think we felt like we were kids on Christmas morning,” Scruggs recalled.

While most fans appeared to be attending multiple All-Star Game events, including Tuesday’s game, a significant minority seemed to regard the derby as the main event.

“The Derby!” said Chris Pierce of Portland, when asked to pick his priority. “It was my favorite growing up — we used to get together [on our] Little League team and watch the Home Run Derby.”

“I feel like this is more competitive than the [All-Star] game for me,” added Dion Jones, in town with his son, Miles, from Charlotte, N.C., for the festivities. “The draw for the derby for me is, can they [hit] more than in previous years?”

Predictions for the derby winner tended to fall into narrow categories. A predictable majority of locals and a fair number of out-of-towners leaned heavily toward Seattle slugger Julio Rodriguez, who came in second last year.

“I think Julio is going to take it for his hometown,” predicted Antonio Escobedo, who was up from California with his wife, Connie, and son, Anthony.

But the majority overall seemed to favor either Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — the eventual winner — or the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, who won in 2019 and 2021.

“He’s going to three-Pete,” said 13-year-old Chicagoan Max Grouper, tipping Alonso with all the confidence of a fan three times his age. (Grouper, in town with his father, Sharon, was equally certain about the outcome of Tuesday’s game: “The American League has better players in it — they always do.”)

Not everyone was there for baseball. John Smith, a pastor from Cashmere who was preaching the gospel just outside the stadium, said he’d set up on the corner of First Avenue South and South Royal Brougham Way because “you go where the fish are.”

But Smith, who was wearing the baseball cap for a Japanese ballclub, the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, allowed that he favored the Home Run Derby, too, “because it’s more an individualistic thing.”

And not everyone was having an unreservedly good time.

Eb Olufade, who was walking up and down the line with a sign that read “I need tickets,” reported that he was “striking out.” His theory: the fact that the game hadn’t been in Seattle since 2001 left very few unwanted tickets in circulation. As secondary markets went, “it’s a very, very, very, very tough ticket.”

Other All-Star labors, meanwhile, were richly rewarded. Reynolds, of the 8:45 a.m. arrival, managed to secure a front-row seat for the bullpen. Better still, he said, he “even caught a ball!”