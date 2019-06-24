TACOMA — Chris Mariscal hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning as Tacoma fought back for a 7-4 victory over El Paso in a Pacific Coast League baseball Monday night.

The visiting Chihuahuas (47-29) scored a run in the top of the 10th to break a 3-3 tie. In the bottom of the 10th, as per new minor-league rules, the Rainiers (36-41) started with a runner on second base. After one out, Kristopher Negron walked. After a fly out and a wild pitch, Jordan Pacheco walked to load the bases. Mariscal cleared the bases and ended the game with a blast to left.

Earlier, Mariscal had a double and was the only Rainier with two hits.

Salem-Keizer 13, at Everett 3

Sam Tuivailala’s rehab start for Everett didn’t go well as he allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits in two-thirds of an inning to start the game.